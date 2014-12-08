The Squad Strikes In Our Exclusive Preview Of ‘New Suicide Squad’ #5

The Suicide Squad is now in the limelight, thanks to their high-profile movie. But they’re also going strong in the comics, as written by Sean Ryan and drawn by Jeremy Roberts. Or, at least, trying to go strong. As we see in our exclusive preview, that doesn’t necessarily work out…
Still protesting hot Amanda Waller. Bring back the Wall in the comics and have CCH Pounder play her in the movies.
Yeah, hot Waller just feels wrong. She’s also not nearly as morally ambivalent as she used to be.
Solid Crew for The Squad!
But I’m Team Secret Six.
/hands Cami a dose of venom
//charges JLA
The first issue was quite interesting, I have to admit.
Yeah, it’s pretty awful.
Which is odd because this looks nothing like the first four issues (that are of a decent quality).
Is that Deadshot in the first few panels? Why is he lifting with 3 lb dumbbells?
Lean muscle BRAH!
Yeah the Deadshot panels look like a half-assed comic strip.
Really unjustifiably awful, especially for a comic DC wants to push with “exclusive” previews like this.