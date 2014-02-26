‘The Stand’ Falls To ‘The Fault In Our Stars’ Director, Goes Rated-R

#Stephen King #Ben Affleck
Entertainment Editor
02.26.14 11 Comments
Josh Boone, next director of The Stand

Getty Image

The Wrap reports Josh Boone (The Fault In Our Stars) is replacing Scott Cooper as the most recent director — among many directors, including Ben Affleck — of a feature film based on Stephen King’s The Stand. Boone will reportedly adapt The Stand as a single, R-rated movie. Wait. R-rated you say?

Does this mean they’re keeping the scene where a dwarf object rapes Trashcan Man with a revolver? And how are they going to fit this 1,152-page-long death and rebirth narrative into just one movie? And will this get made before The Dark Tower? And will there still be a role for Casey Affleck now that Ben Affleck isn’t directing? IMPORTANT QUESTIONS.

Here’s an interesting sidenote. Director Josh Boone is a huge Stephen King fan who convinced King to do a cameo in his first movie, Stuck in Love. Maybe King will do a cameo in The Stand as the dwarf. It’s amazing what they can do with CGI (and revolvers) these days.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen King#Ben Affleck
TAGSAPOCALYPSEBEN AFFLECKCBS FILMSDavid YatesJIMMY MILLERJOSH BOONEROY LEESCOTT COOPERSTEPHEN KINGSTEVE KLOVESthe standWARNER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP