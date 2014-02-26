‘The Stand’ Falls To ‘The Fault In Our Stars’ Director, Goes Rated-R

Getty Image

The Wrap reports Josh Boone (The Fault In Our Stars) is replacing Scott Cooper as the most recent director — among many directors, including Ben Affleck — of a feature film based on Stephen King’s The Stand. Boone will reportedly adapt The Stand as a single, R-rated movie. Wait. R-rated you say?

Does this mean they’re keeping the scene where a dwarf object rapes Trashcan Man with a revolver? And how are they going to fit this 1,152-page-long death and rebirth narrative into just one movie? And will this get made before The Dark Tower? And will there still be a role for Casey Affleck now that Ben Affleck isn’t directing? IMPORTANT QUESTIONS.

Here’s an interesting sidenote. Director Josh Boone is a huge Stephen King fan who convinced King to do a cameo in his first movie, Stuck in Love. Maybe King will do a cameo in The Stand as the dwarf. It’s amazing what they can do with CGI (and revolvers) these days.