‘The Stand’ Falls To ‘The Fault In Our Stars’ Director, Goes Rated-R

The Wrap reports Josh Boone (The Fault In Our Stars) is replacing Scott Cooper as the most recent director — among many directors, including Ben Affleck — of a feature film based on Stephen King’s The Stand. Boone will reportedly adapt The Stand as a single, R-rated movie. Wait. R-rated you say?
Does this mean they’re keeping the scene where a dwarf object rapes Trashcan Man with a revolver? And how are they going to fit this 1,152-page-long death and rebirth narrative into just one movie? And will this get made before The Dark Tower? And will there still be a role for Casey Affleck now that Ben Affleck isn’t directing? IMPORTANT QUESTIONS.
Here’s an interesting sidenote. Director Josh Boone is a huge Stephen King fan who convinced King to do a cameo in his first movie, Stuck in Love. Maybe King will do a cameo in The Stand as the dwarf. It’s amazing what they can do with CGI (and revolvers) these days.
Is it even possible to do The Stand as one film?
Yes to the R rating and hiring a King fan as the director. But one movie? I’m guessing they’ll have to cut characters and streamline the hell out of the story, which is a little disappointing.
On a side note, I’m prepared to cry like a baby during The Fault in Our Stars. Oh man, that book.
I love The Stand, but to shrink it to one movie (even 1 3-hour movie) means you’re dumping a lot of material. Now I’ll grant you, some of it can be excised. But that’s one thing the old miniseries got right: the amount of time devoted to everything gave it a sense of apocalypse.
Of course, I’m guessing the ending will be changed.
I just went from “eh ok” to “meh fuck this”
And I loved the book. If this plan is executed 80% chance of shit show.
I want “The Long Walk” done. Why this book does not receive more play confuses me.
Plus I just want to see the flame war with Hunger Games fans.
Kind of hard to make a movie when easily 75% of the text is internal monologue. I would much rather they make (remake?) The Running Man properly.
Wasn’t this already a miniseries? I remember watching it in one sitting in an empty house somewhere in the ’90s.
M-O-O-N that spells YES!
Yep. Six hours of M-O-O-N. At least it was better than The Langoliers.
@Thornus ANYTHING is better than The Langoliers. Holy crap that movie (miniseries? It was two two-hour movies, wasn’t it?) was unwatchable.
I can’t tell if the “Stand” miniseries was terrible or if I just love the source material too much to be objective.
I like most of Stephen Kings work but just about every book that gets made into a movie, sucks a$$… It either gets too diluted or the producers/directors don’t understand what King is really saying and they fall back to standard Hollywood schlock… They should leave this story alone and do something fresh…