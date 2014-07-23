The Teen Who Took A Smiling Concentration Camp Selfie Regrets Nothing

You gotta give Breanna Mitchell, the Alabama teen who take a smiling selfie in front of Auschwitz, causing an Internet flame war not seen since the last time a teen did something really stupid, credit for one thing: she has strong convictions…NOT UNLIKE HITLER. I mean, what?
Anyway, Mitchell appeared on something called TakePart Live, where she told Meghan McCain (oh boy) that if she could go back in time to not take the photo, she’d still take the photo.
“Honestly I don’t think I would do anything differently just because I didn’t mean any harm. And I’ve told everyone my story behind it. So that’s the only reason why I don’t regret taking it.” (Via)
I believe Mitchell. I genuinely think she didn’t know she was doing something that could be considered offensive when she took a smiling selfie in a concentration camp where thousands of people died less than a century ago. Yet that’s somehow more discomforting than if she did.
So if I went to the Colloseum in Rome and took a selfie, it would be horrible, right? Not saying a concentraiton camp is not a horrible place, but the internet needs to stop sucking and making up arguments.
Agree all selfies and duck faces are horrible, but I mean if you go to a historic site, chances are something awful happened there. No need to make a kid feel like crap becuase they made the mistake of smiling in a photo.
What’s the cutoff for taking smiling pictures at monuments to bad things? I took a smiling picture on top of the monument to the great London fire of 1666, I assumed 350 years was a long enough period.
The Colosseum comparison is an interesting point. I live in DC and find people taking happy selfies next to the war memorials to be incredibly tacky (though not to the point of wishing them nationally shamed on the internet, really). That said, I have one of those smiling group photos at the Colosseum.
Maybe the disconnect is that one is so far removed from current time that no one can even trace their lineage back to someone who suffered there, much less remember the horror directly. Additionally, the Colosseum is an archeological and architectural wonder while Auschwitz is a bleak, desolate wasteland that’s entirely deprived of people dressed up like gladiators trying to sell you photos.
Either way, this girl wasn’t the first or last to take a tacky photo there and really only deserved a gentle “that’s kind of not cool” from one of her friends.
Thank you for ackowledging the comparison. I was going for a whole mass murder/religion feel there. Understood it is a recency tourist site thing, but still. No smiling at Gettysburg I guess, or anywhere in Armenia.
@jangles, no joke, I’ve seen goddamn teenagers taking selfies in the Holocaust Museum (though fortunately security bitches them out about the “no cell phone use” rule).
Somewhere out there is a picture of a dude I met while studying abroad. It consists of he and a smiling, peace sign displaying Don King at Auschwitz. If you have ever been to a place like this you know not everyone is really that visually impacted by the gravity of its context. It does not neccesarily mean they are deserving of your ineffectual rage.
“I don’t see what the big deal is. It was just a place where people thought, like, really really hard.”
