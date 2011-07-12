The Text-Messaging Hamster Wheel and Other Odd Red Bull Creations

Brooklyn’s McCarren Park, normally the place for children’s kickball games, was riddled with people hopped up on energy drinks for the Red Bull Creation showcase this past Sunday. Teams of machine-savvy makers from all over the country were brought together and given 72 hours to build a new kind of vehicle for mankind without using fossil fuels. The pay-off? $5,000 and 40W Hobby Laser Cutters from Full Spectrum Laser . All the fatigue, sweat and shakes from too much Red Bull paid off as the creators displayed their work to the public.

After a long, humid day full of anticipation and interactive entertainment – including a water balloon slingshot and mechanical bulls made from tires – the team known as 1.21 Jigawatts took home the grand prize for their text-messaging hamster wheel. Yes, you read it right. This contraption has it’s own mobile phone number and can receive up to 60,000 one-word texts, which it then rolls and prints out on the ground. It’s not particularly practical or that useful to the modern man, but the judges were left in shear awe over what this team made in just three days time.

