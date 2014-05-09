The Trailer For The Third Episode Of ‘The Walking Dead: Season Two’ Will Make You Queasy

05.09.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Get ready to get queasy! Not necessarily because the latest trailer for The Walking Dead: Season Two is overly gross or violent, but because it won’t stop putting the game’s adorable child protagonist in harm’s way. And hey, whattaya know — this episode just happens to be called In Harm’s Way! I think these folks at Telltale just might know what they’re doing.

Check out the trailer for yourself below (some SPOILERS if you haven’t played the first two episodes)…

[Watches through my fingers] argh! God! No! Come on Clementine, you can make it!

via Destructoid

