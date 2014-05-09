The Trailer For The Third Episode Of ‘The Walking Dead: Season Two’ Will Make You Queasy

Get ready to get queasy! Not necessarily because the latest trailer for The Walking Dead: Season Two is overly gross or violent, but because it won’t stop putting the game’s adorable child protagonist in harm’s way. And hey, whattaya know — this episode just happens to be called In Harm’s Way! I think these folks at Telltale just might know what they’re doing.
Check out the trailer for yourself below (some SPOILERS if you haven’t played the first two episodes)…
[Watches through my fingers] argh! God! No! Come on Clementine, you can make it!
via Destructoid
Finally, something happens!
I’m enjoying it, but the story and the characters so far have all felt inconsequential. And Kenny’s presence just feels tacked on so far. He’s a guy named Kenny, but he’s not “Kenny”. The narrative direction suggests that everyone around Clem is just temporary companionship at this point, and unfortunately to tell a story like that the first thing that gets jettisoned is characterization of the cast.
But that’s just me.
Fat Che Guevara and Fat Kanye West are both dying this episode, my prediction.
aaaand of course good ol’ Terrible Telltale can’t even give us a goddamn ETA / release date.
good god, that company fucking sucks.