The Train Selfie Kid Who Got Kicked In The Head Is Poised To Make A Bunch Of Money

Remember that kid who got kicked in the head when he tried to take a video selfie next to a train track in Peru? Well, he’s about to bank a whole lot of money for it because that is the world we all live in now. Via CBC:

On Monday, after confirming he had agreed to work with a California-based representative called Jukin Media, Frank said he was told his video could earn in the range of $2 to $16 per 1,000 views and he would get a 70 per cent share. Precise details will not be known until YouTube releases its regular mid-month report on view tallies. However, as it stands now, the formula could generate from $30,000 to $250,000 for Frank. There is also a potential for additional revenues from licensing agreements.

Up to $250,000? I can hear the sounds of thousands of college diplomas being torn apart in the distance.

Things have happened so quickly that Frank, 22, is admittedly cautious about how things will turn out. “I’m a little worried, but I have a decent relationship with the licensing company, so I trust them,” he said Monday. “I did a lot of research first.”

Let’s hope he can create more viral videos to make money. For example: Getting kicked in the balls by someone on a San Francisco trolley car. Getting a candy apple thrown at him from someone on a bumper car at Cedar Point. Or even getting a molotov cocktail throw at him in the Ukraine! The ideas are limitless. But, he better make sure he’s taking a selfie. That’s money in the bank.

(Via CBC)