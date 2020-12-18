Matilda De Angelis made her English-language TV debut in one of the buzziest shows of the year, The Undoing. With the added exposure, the Italian actress, who had a vulnerable nude scene in the premiere of the Nicole Kidman- and Hugh Grant-starring HBO miniseries, shared a “little truth” on Instagram that helps her overcome her insecurities.

“There are things that cannot be controlled and this year taught us well. There are changes that we must accept in our life and with them, the perception of ourselves and the world around us. Paradoxical things happen in life don’t they? Well, for me, being an actress and working with a face eaten by acne is one of them,” De Angelis wrote. She also shared a selfie that should be relatable to anyone with frequent breakouts (hello).

De Angelis continued, “Every day I have to wake up and present myself first in front of the mirror and then in front of the camera with all the emotional load that already entails and being ‘splendid,’ ‘in part,’ and concentrated together with all my fears and insecurities literally on the skin. There are much bigger problems in life, I am aware of that, but I wanted to share this little truth perhaps to feel stronger, perhaps to accept myself better. Our fears can paralyze us or they can become a great force, it is up to us to choose the path. And to practice so much gratitude for all the good things that happen to us and maybe even for the bad ones.” It’s an important and refreshingly candid reminder that even actors and actresses, some of the most glamorous people around, face the same struggles as you did when you were a teenager (and still do now).

