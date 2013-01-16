The Unfairly Treated Sex: Four Reasons Girlfriend Characters In Video Games Go Wrong

Girlfriends, it must be said, do not have a great history in gaming. Princesses Peach and Daisy were silent abduction victims for years, but at least they had an excuse in that voice acting didn’t exist in video games. Now it does, yet still, if your character has a girlfriend, she’s unlikely to be that engaging a character.
Here are four reasons girlfriends in video games go wrong.
They’re Forced Into The Plot
In real life, no video game protagonist would have a significant other, because they’re insane. They’re never home, they’re too wrapped up in their own lives, they show up at the house packing heat and injured all the time and they spend their money on armor and ammo, not dinner and a movie. In addition, they’re often grim, self-serious people with no obvious hobbies and a tendency to solve their problems with violence. This is before any revelation that they’re tormented by superpowers, or a secret conspiracy, or an alien living inside them.
In a way, a game like Sleeping Dogs is more realistic about relationships than most video games, because Wei Shen has a bunch of hook-ups that he never calls, and ultimately one of the women he treats like this calls him out for his douchebag behavior and is played sympathetically.
It’s a bit sad that this passes for decent writing about relationships in video games in the twenty-first century.
It’s Difficult To Write A Realistic Relationship In A Game In The First Place
Girlfriends in video games start out at an inherent disadvantage beyond a douchebag boyfriend, which is that they’re an NPC. NPCs are essentially vending machines: Gimme items, gimme a quest, gimme a cutscene to move the plot. There’s no character development, because it’s not needed.
It’s difficult to write a relationship that’s remotely realistic in that context, so most games don’t even try. Even Mass Effect, where you can build a relationship, or at least score, female playable characters have to deal with this:
Way Too Often She Exists To Be A Quest Object
Granted video games are far from the only medium that abuse this trope, but it’s particularly gratuitous in gaming. There are a lot of games where rescuing your girlfriend frankly isn’t interesting because you don’t know anything about her. Apparently “pretty” and “willing to have sex with you” is the extent of character traits needed, in some games.
Braid, despite being incredibly pretentious, does deserve credit for pointing out just how creepy this actually is. The punchline of the game’s final level is obvious if you’re paying attention, but it does at least make sense.
Writers Fall Into Making Her The Character Who Tells You Not To Play The Game
It’s a common trope in all modern fiction that women are “the voice of reason”. This is problematic for many reasons in its own right, but in video games, it often turns your character’s girlfriend into somebody telling you to not play the game, because in the real world, not doing what the game wants you to do is, well, actually smart.
There is no better example of the concept than Liza in Far Cry 3. Ironically part of this is the fact that the game’s writing staff did their job. Liza is a Hollywood actress completely out of her depth, so a lot of what she’s spouting to her boyfriend is psychobabble she herself doesn’t completely understand. She is at least trying to help, and does notice Jason’s increasingly unhinged emotional state, unlike the rest of his friends.
On the other hand, her whining about how Jason is becoming distant and doesn’t want to talk about his feelings but instead go off and, uh, save everybody does seem incredibly crappy and self-centered, in the context of the game.
Granted, in reality, going out and killing pirates, finding relics, and stabbing animals should really take a back seat to, uh, finding some boat parts. But we’re not in reality, thankfully. We don’t need to worry about reality. That’s the entire point. In fact, staying in the cave and chatting with your girlfriend isn’t a meaningful gameplay option, anyway, so what are you supposed to do? Just stand there for a while, then go on a mission?
The net result is a character you don’t like.
These problems can be fixed simply: By making her playable. Resident Evil 4‘s Ashley, for example, is really only annoying until you take control of her for a mission, and realize that she has no training in firearms, no idea what’s going on, and very little way to defend herself. Granted that this is not exactly a sterling display of feminism, nor is she Leon’s girlfriend, but at the very least it helps you understand where she’s coming from in the story.
Or, you know, you could acknowledge that a guy whose only modes of emotional communication are screaming and small arms fire probably would not be in a relationship. But that doesn’t seem likely to happen any time soon.
I always thought Cortana was the best video game girlfriend I ever had (marrying Aela the Huntress in Skyrim being a close second). Hated the metaphor for what happened to Cortana in Halo 3, but the pay-off for the rescue was worth it. Halo 4 basically forgot what was cool about her, which was a big part of why I’ve only played that game through once.
… You know she’s an AI, right?
I do. Are you saying AI’s can’t be significant others in Sci-Fi? Is Cortana any less the Master Chief’s girlfriend than Rachel is to Deckard in “Blade Runner”? Given it’s a unique dynamic, as the guy is constantly putting the girl inside him.
Mostly I’m joking, but I guess you’ve got a point. She’s certainly the only character the Chief is really close to, as a person.
In sci-fi? Yes. To you? No. This ain’t Lars and the Real Girl here. And it’s equally creepy seeing the dynamic between Chief and Cortana played off as boyfriend and girlfriend. It pretty much just added to that one dude’s point at the beginning of HALO 4 that the Spartans are a bunch of sociopaths.
See my first point above. If you ran into Master Chief in real life, you’d walk quickly away from him and check to see if he was armed before calling the cops.
5. Computer porgrammers don’t pull a lot of tail… and once they’re rich enough to start pulling tail they don’t stay involved with the day-to-day video game stuff.
Man Farcry3 got away with a lot. like A LOT. Not only did PETA not get mad at graphic skinning of animals but no one got mad that you got f’d on halucinagens and banged a topless native chick. The media really dropped the ball on blaming it for all of society’s problems.
Not the gaming press, though: It got ripped to hell and back, and the complaints have some merit, since it’s a game about a white guy turning out to be better than the natives at their own warrior culture with the help of a magical Black man.
I would have liked the story a lot better if the natives told Jason “Hey, white kid. Do all this shit for US, and then we’ll help you.” Would have tied better into the “wuss becomes badass” arc.
Yeah I avoid gaming press since every review for the past few years rates even awful games 9/10 so they can still sell advertising to the very companies they review.
The trope of ‘Last Samurai’ white guy saves noble savages is there, but there is also a layer of the natives completely using Jason to further their own goals without giving a shit about him. I mean the ‘bad’ ending illustratges that as well as the fact the Rakiat basically send him off on a suicide mission for the ancient dagger to basically get rid of him ala Fallout 1 ‘you can join us if you go to the super radiated death hole’ Brotherhood initiation.
The story in FC3 was kind of weak, but it wasn’t awful. I was shocked though when my character was tripping balls only to wake up to being mounted by some psycho chick with nothing but paint on though. I was baffled I hadn’t heard a media outcry about it.
I didn’t see any complaints about the Last Samurai trope in FC3 except from some fringe places.
I personally didn’t see it. By the end of the game, it becomes clear that the natives are using Jason without having to get their hands dirty. Really, Jason decides about mid way through the game the only person he can trust is himself and it turns out, he’s very right.
I will say on topic: Relationships are well done in SWTOR. Not only is your SO your partner in the sack but in combat and story as well.
Agree. TOR is really underrated as a single player game.. Whether that’s good for EA (who intended it as an MMO) remains to be seen. I’ll keep playing it until I exhaust all 8 storylines.
When I reviewed it, I really enjoyed it, actually. It’s fun going it alone.
Yeah I know its cool to hate EA, but I really enjoy SWTOR. The game has gotten nothing but better since its launch hickups.
Yeah theyre not bad, other than the fact that get married on your spaceship and then never get laid or talk about your marriage ever again. I love the game though and the companion side stories are usually very good.
“pretty” and “willing to have sex with you”
Those are the qualities I typically look for in a woman. Am I missing something here?
A girl who understands nerd conversations is priceless. Even when she’s wrong.
In summary, the girlfriend in video games:
+1 porky, +1
… I really should have just posted that.
Granted, it’s been a few years and I’m a little hazy on the specifics, but I thought your relationship with Morrigan in Dragon Age was incredibly well done. If that’s the path you chose anyway.
I think another significant issue with girlfriends in games is that most of the time they’re nagging harpies. I’m female and have hated 90% of the girlfriends in games I’ve played. I’m not blind to the fact that unreasonable ladies exist, but it’d be nice to see one who was helpful and likeable once in a while.
In Infamous, for example, Trish seemed to immediately blame Cole for her sister’s death without allowing him to explain anything, then she spent the rest of the game making him be her errand boy. F that b.
And to even out the scale, I will point out that Anders in Dragon Age II was perhaps the bitchiest of nagging girlfriends, and he was a dude. Though he did wear skirts all the time…
OH GOD TRISH. I loved in the evil path where, after taking rockets to the face, killing countless people, and saving her from a hostage situation, she dumps you before the corpses are cold.
You’d think all that yoga would mellow her out and make her less insufferable.
(The same lady voices Trish and the lady trainer from Wii Fit.)