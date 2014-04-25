The Upcoming ‘Mad Max’ Game Is Gritty, Apocalyptic And Sponsored By West Coast Customs?

It’s been a while since we checked in on the upcoming Mad Max video game, but after months of silence Warner Bros. finally dropped a new trailer. While you can exit you car to mete out some ultra-violence, Mad Max is mainly a vehicular combat game — think Twisted Metal in a huge, post-apocalyptic open world. So, this latest trailer mainly focuses on cars going crash and boom, and the mods you can make to your own car courtesy of West Coast Customs.
Wait, what? We’re still pimping rides even after the depletion of oil reserves and the fall of civilization? Does Mad Max hang around with Xzibit? I’m confused. Watch the trailer for yourself while I try to sort out my feelings about this…
Man, between this game and Fury Road, 2015 is going to be an…interesting year for Mad Max fans.
Not that I’ve paid much attention, but I’d greatly prefer GTA-styled gameplay over Twisted Metal or whatever this is.
well that was weird as hell.
I am happy to see that in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, I could still have an aquarium, PS4, 37 inch led tv, and whole host of other crap packed into my shitty car.
And how is this a car combat game? I thought the driving force of the Mad Max movies was the quest for gas. Because it was a disappearing resource. Wasn’t that what Lord Hummungus was going on about. Am I the only one who wants some consistency!?
I’ll show myself out
I agree. I was on board when they were pitching it as “The Last of Us with cars”, but not so much anymore.
Make it control like the first Smugglers Run and I will be a happy camper.
This does not look good, and this sponsorship thing has nothing to do with that.