The Upcoming ‘Mad Max’ Game Is Gritty, Apocalyptic And Sponsored By West Coast Customs?

04.25.14 4 years ago 6 Comments
gammasquadmadmax

Mad Max/West Coast Productions

It’s been a while since we checked in on the upcoming Mad Max video game, but after months of silence Warner Bros. finally dropped a new trailer. While you can exit you car to mete out some ultra-violence, Mad Max is mainly a vehicular combat game — think Twisted Metal in a huge, post-apocalyptic open world. So, this latest trailer mainly focuses on cars going crash and boom, and the mods you can make to your own car courtesy of West Coast Customs.

Wait, what? We’re still pimping rides even after the depletion of oil reserves and the fall of civilization? Does Mad Max hang around with Xzibit? I’m confused. Watch the trailer for yourself while I try to sort out my feelings about this…

Man, between this game and Fury Road, 2015 is going to be an…interesting year for Mad Max fans.

