Adam Carolla, The UPROXX Interview: ‘Everyone Can Kiss My Ass, I Don’t Care’

Shutterstock

Adam Carolla isn’t sorry. He’s not sorry that some people don’t think he’s funny. He’s not sorry that women think he said they’re not funny. He’s not sorry that he’s pissed off various special interest groups, and he’s certainly not sorry that he’s an honest guy. The fact is, Carolla doesn’t have to say he is sorry, because that is the liberty he enjoys as his own boss.

With one of the most popular podcasts in the world carrying him, Carolla is taking his act on the road for some live shows in select cities nationwide with the equally controversial Dennis Prager, a conservative radio host who’s also brutally honest and hardly apologetic. The former Man Show co-host also continues to tour for his live podcasts, and on November 16, he’ll appear with Dennis Miller in Anaheim, California. Carolla’s latest book is Not Taco Bell Material, released on June 12, and it’s a collection of his life stories that he describes as inspirational.

I was able to snag Carolla for a few minutes via phone, between radio interviews, and we discussed how he believes the New York Post “misquoted” his comments regarding female comics, how he’s dealt with the resulting criticism, why he thinks men are turning into women, and his love of classic cars, among other things.

UP: You recently received a great deal of criticism over your comment regarding women comedy writers in a New York Post interview. What did you think about the criticism and outrage over that comment?

AC: Oh listen, I don’t care. First off, I don’t work for Viacom, CBS, Les Moonves, NBC, ABC, or FOX. I don’t work for anybody. I have a podcast. I sell books and I sell theater tickets. Obviously, I was misquoted. I didn’t say, “Women aren’t funny.” I said that men are funnier than women, because I was asked if men are funnier than women. I just told the truth, and then people took it and ran with it, and it’s fine.

Basically, I think about vintage racing all day. I think about cars and building stuff. I don’t think about comedy, I don’t watch the shows, and I don’t read the blogs. People saying, “Screw Adam, he’s not funny” — that doesn’t make a difference to me. I spend all day on eBay looking at race trailers, trying to figure out how to haul my racecars. You have no idea how much time I spend focused on vintage racecars and car tire sizes, rim sizes, offsets, compounds, and stuff like that. I don’t even get involved with comedy.

UP: How do you deal with the criticism that you receive for situations like this, or just anything in general?

AC: In the past, you’d be doing something and somebody like Guy Aoki* — who claims that he represented some Asian group that he probably made up — would pressure your radio station until you’d apologize, because he could go after your sponsors. But I don’t have that anymore. I work for myself, I own a warehouse. The warehouse has a studio in it, and I do a podcast out of it. Everyone who works there, I employ.

(*Carolla is referring to his and Sarah Silverman’s feud with activist Guy Aoki over Silverman’s use of pejorative slang about Asians that she defended as humor.)

Everyone can kiss my ass, I don’t care. I’m not involved with Hollywood, I don’t want to be involved with Hollywood. In terms of the future or whatever, it’s like, “Hey man, you don’t want to piss off Les Moonves, because what about your next CBS project?” There is no next CBS project, because I wouldn’t work for them. I don’t want to work in terrestrial radio, I don’t want to do a sitcom. I want to work for myself, and I do work for myself. I make plenty of money working for myself. I built it so they can’t take it away.