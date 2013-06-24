‘The Venture Bros.’ Enjoy Some ‘Spanakopita!’

Yesterday, The Venture Bros. did something as a show you might think was impossible. But, nonetheless they did it: By the end of this episode, you’re going to feel really, really bad for Rusty.
The basic thrust of this episode is that Rusty goes, every year, to the small Greek island of Spankos for their annual festival of Spanakopita. Generally he drags the boys and Brock along, but since both Hank and Dean are growing up, Venture is heading out with Billy and Pete White, established in a rather hilarious opening where White desperately tries to get out of it before finally admitting the sun will probably kill him.
Needless to say, the festival is not all it seems. But Billy and Pete have other problems: St. Cloud, their legal archnemesis, has shown up to once again try and buy everything in reach.
It’s a bit more low-key of an episode after the last three, not least because St. Cloud, as an antagonist, is more of a petty bully than anything else, and this show does better with a deeper, or at least more elaborately deluded, villain. They do, however, let rip with a truly ridiculous Clash of The Titans parody that probably cost most of their budget to pull off, it’s that elaborate .
The episode is largely about how deluded Rusty is: He’s been coming back to this island for years, because as a kid, he was kidnapped off his dad’s yacht and he was too busy fighting L. Ron Hubbard to notice. Rusty was ignored for so long, and the residents felt so bad for the kid, that they tricked him into thinking that there was a festival on the island. And the show firmly establishes that once Jonas Sr. bought the farm, Rusty has been back every year since: He’s that desperate to recapture something, anything, in his life that does not miserably suck.
A few notes:
- The L. Ron Hubbard fight is hysterical in more ways than one, especially since the entire fight is with a robot who looks suspiciously like, well, L-Ron, making it one of the nerdiest references the show has ever deployed.
- Hank still has that strength suit from SPHINX.
- Brock once again only gets a brief, although hilarious, cameo; thankfully the Brock teasing ends next week, since the episode is titled “O.S.I. Love You”.
- This episode firmly answers the question with “Can Jonas Venture be any more of a dick?” with a firm “Yes”; short of “What Goes Down Must Come Up”, we haven’t really seen Jonas be a crappier human being than he is here.
Dear lord, who else is with me on this being the best season of venture yet? I was on the floor laughing almost the entire episode.
-the sequence between Brock and Hatred was the fucking tits. I love how brock went from stone cold to joyful and back in the span of 15 sec, Patrick Warburton is the goddamn king of voice acting
-the stop motion/harryhousen tribute was unbelievably mind blowing. The use of billy and white in “dream” (for the lack of a better word) sequences in this, Cremation Creek part II and Assisted Suicide are probably some of my favorite parts of the show as a whole.
-my last observation is that of the original team venture, I think its fantastic that over the past three seasons that Doc and Jackson have really hammered the point home that Jonas Sr and the rest of the crew were actually just massive dicks. It’s great from a “never get to know your heroes” angle.
Yeah, there were always feet of clay, but man have they ever driven that point home over the last few seasons.
Also, I am deeply grateful Brock will be getting what should damn well be his own episode next week.
That scene in “Past Tense” were Brock pounds the living piss out of the original Team Venture just gets better everytime I see it.
I’m with you on Warburton. I couldn’t get enough of the way he said “Hey. Why you callin’ me, man?” And that dream sequence was also incredible. In about 5 seconds the episode went from “pretty good” to “undeniable instant classic”.
I am so stoked to watch this episode. This season is definitely shaping up to be the best yet. Anybody know how many episodes are in this season? And are they gonna break it up into two half seasons like the last season?
I was thinking the same thing with regards to how consistently great this season has been so far.
Also, I’m going to annoy the hell out of people by randomly yelling “SPANAKOPITA!”
This season better end with the team behind the show finally getting an award or something.
Plus seeing Brock dodge his love children was great.
Also, for some reason i get the feeling Hatred not making out of this season alive.
Yeah, I feel like they’re hinting at that. On the other hand, the more fans throw a hissy fit about how much Hatred sucks, the more they use him.
I’m probably one of the only few people out here on the ole internet that actually likes Hatred. I think his mental imbalance married with his Venture-like ability to get a rare win every now and then makes him fit in nice and well with the Venture brood.
I’ve also liked Hatred, because he seems like a perfect fir with the Ventures.
I have a feeling Gary will be the new bodyguard and he’ll take down the Monarch.
Hatred has slowly progressed from “Can’t stand” to “tolerate” in my book.
@Ironavenger I too am getting a feeling abt Gary, at least. Either he is joining OSI or becoming the new Venture bodyguard. I MUST KNOW
I Guess I am a totaly outlier then since I like Sgt Hatred (Vatred?) but find the boobs distracting and not that funny past the very first scene where I saw them.
Hatred’s boobs crack me up. Especially in this ep where he wakes up in a bra.
I like Sgt. Hatred, as long as they don’t continue to hammer to death those Hatred is a pedophile jokes anymore. That bit got so tiresome last season.
When Hatred was lying in his bed at night, you could see that he was wearing a bra. That little sight gag alone about made me lose it.
oh yeah, “Hatred with Tits” has not ceased to be funny
“It seems to me you have substantial lungpower my friend!” CLASSIC.
A really solid episode but I thought it was easily the weakest of this extraordinary season so far. Too much focus on some of the weaker characters in this amazing universe (I can’t wait for Brock to finally get some extended screen time next week. Hopefully #21 shows up as well).
I need to step in and defend Billy and Pete. They are the absolute best, matching them up with St Cloud Pei Wei has been a masterstroke
No need to defend Conjecture Technology, I just prefer it when those guys get teamed up with someone other than Dr. Venture. I’d love to see them more with #21, maybe to battle St. Cloud?
atta boy, that’s solid thinking
It is a weaker episode, but I mostly chalk that up to St. Cloud. Hatred, Rusty, Pete and Billy are all fairly developed and when it’s just Pete and Billy it’s pretty funny. St. Cloud there’s just nothing there except a bitter, rich fanboy. Which is entertaining but I don’t miss the guy when he’s not there.
I think they keep St. Cloud around to cram as many obscure movie artifact references in as possible. Which I love.
I honestly could just listen to a loop of St. Cloud saying “Quiz Buoyeeee” over and over for hours.
omg this. is there a such thing as gifs for sounds? I would make it my ringtone
Hey Seitz, you are the big bad TV blogger here, do you have any idea how many episodes there are in the season and whether or not they are stopping next week and saving eps for later? As I’m sure many of us are aware of [as]’s spotty scheduling information only has info for only one more scheduled. I think I read that the t-shirt club has 9 shirts this year, but still would make that alot less eps than ever before
So far, everything I’ve found points to eight episodes, at least for now. I think they’re doing that “season split” thing again.
No split season this time. My understanding is that those eight episodes (plus the Halloween special) constitute all of season 5. Both the finale and the premier are hour long features so we only get 11 half-hour chunks this time around as opposed to the usual 13.
I didn’t see the L-Ron thing until my customary re-watch today, but for the love of crap this was funny. And I love Hatred. Brock is awesome, but Hatred has character. He’s not an unstoppable killing machine, he’s a flawed weirdo. Like most of us.
The “Albino Code” was the funniest damn thing. Pei Wei is fantastic and if we have to suffer through St. Cloud to get more of him, that’s a price I’m willing to pay.
Namaste, Pei Wei.
Anyone else get the feeling St Cloud is going to die at the hands of either Monarch or Phantom Limb soon? He’s around Venture enough that I feel like he could end up being collateral damage. Maybe I’m just hoping.
Also I keep seeing people try to ID the other two OSI agents with Brock. Consensus is that Sky Pilot is the black guy, but the only character that I can think of that we know already for the woman is the Australian lady from the Action News Team.
It’s either Gary or Pei Wei, and my money is actually on the former. St. Cloud gets beaten in a trivia contest, by Gary, flips out, and then his bank account writes a check his skull can’t cash.
I like where your head’s at, Seitz.
It’s the best show on television. Always. I loved how they had to make Jackie-O look due to Dr. Girlfriend being such a caricature already. Elron Hubbard as a thetan leaving the robot body was hysterical. Never has a show more catered to my interests since Rock’s Modern Life
I love this show but I hate how we have to wait two years between seasons. Seriously are Doc Hammer and Chris McCulloch creating this thing themselves in their basement?