While stopping by The View on Thursday morning, actress and immigration activist America Ferrara called out Vice President Kamala Harris‘ recent comments, in which she instructed migrant families “do not come” to the United States border in Mexico. After initially hedging her reaction to the vice president’s remarks by simply she felt “extreme disappointment,” Ferrara eventually unloaded her true thoughts to Joy Behar.

On VP Harris’ message to migrants seeking U.S. refuge, @AmericaFerrera says she felt “extreme disappointment.” “As somebody who campaigned for, rallied and voted for Biden and Harris, it’s a slap in the face for all of the immigrant advocates who believed what they promised.” pic.twitter.com/Qzwr0hpoGe — The View (@TheView) June 10, 2021

“It’s not only incredibly ineffective, as she knows, it’s cruel,” Ferrara said before expanding her criticism to the entire Biden Administration. Via Mediaite:

“Quite honestly, as somebody who campaigned for, rallied, and voted for Biden and Harris — it’s a slap in the face for all of the immigrant advocates who believed, you know, what they promised, which was change and compassion,” she added. “So they know better and they should do better and I’m not under the impression, never was, that we were electing perfect people.”

Harris made the remarks during a visit to Guatemala on Monday, where she attempted to warn about the dangers of coyotes, but instead, she ended up sparking controversy by opening her remarks with the “do not come” instructions.

“Do not come. Do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our border,” Harris said during a joint press conference with Guatemalan president Alejandro Giammattei. “There are legal methods by which migration can and should occur. But we, as one of our priorities, will discourage illegal migration. And I believe, if you come to our border, you will be turned back. So let’s discourage our friends, our neighbors, our family members from embarking on what is otherwise an extremely dangerous journey, where in large part the only people who benefit are coyotes.”

On top of the “do not come” remarks, Harris reportedly frustrated Biden officials by telling NBC’s Lester Holt that she has visited the border when she has not. In short, the VP is not having a great week.

(Via Mediaite)