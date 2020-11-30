The ladies of The View kicked off their Monday with some justifiable concerns over Donald Trump’s latest appearance on Fox News. In a bizarre interview with Maria Bartiromo, who seemed uninterested in fact-checking the president’s claims, Trump ranted wildly about “big, massive dumps” of votes that he falsely claims were part of an elaborate scheme to steal the presidential election. While co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar shared their disbelief at the “psychosis” from Republicans who are refusing to accept that Joe Biden won the election, Sunny Hostin issued a scathing assessment of what needs to happen to rein in Trump and his conspiracy-tinged rhetoric. Via Mediaite:

He just needs to go to Losers Anonymous. Like, he’s really in a psychosis right now, and I’m surprised that the people around him like his daughter, like Jared Kushner, who somehow is on his way to the Middle East. I don’t understand why he has to go to the Middle East this week, but I think that they need to stage some sort of intervention at this point, because he is now damaging the Republican Party even further with all of this rhetoric.

With the occasional exception of Meghan McCain, The View has been a vocal critic of Trump, but this time, they’re not the only ones with concerns about his interview with Bartiromo. Her Fox News co-worker Eric Shawn pushed back on the president’s false claims that same day.

“He doubled down on his claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, even though local and national election officials, as well as federal and state courts in multiple states, and in some cases the Trump campaign’s own lawyers, have said there is no evidence to prove that.” Shawn said on the air. “Experts say such claims are unsupported falsehoods that are not backed up by any facts.”