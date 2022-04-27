There’s still absolutely no clarity about exactly why an upcoming “Tucker Carlson Original” documentary (End Of Man) previewed itself with a testicle-tanning clip. I mean, what the heck do you do with that information? Well, one could do what that information beckons, which is to laugh at the absurdity of it all, and that’s what The View co-hosts belatedly did while the world continues to process the madness.

Actually, things got pretty crazy, and you know what? That’s alright. Sometimes you just need to let loose and have some good belly laughs, especially in today’s grim world. It’s amazing that coffee or tea or water never blew across the table on The View after Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin lamented that serious discussions had been shelved because of Tucker Carlson’s “tanning of his testicles.”

That led to hilarity with Ana Navarro offering, “Now we know why Tucker doesn’t like Latinos and African Americans.”

To which Hostin suggested, “Little envy.” And Navarro added, “Brown envy.”

Behar then finished up with this: “We missed that story last week, but leave it to us to resuscitate it.”

Tucker Carlson (Tanner Carlson) is bitter because he doesn't have a tan scrotum 😂😂#TheView pic.twitter.com/RTJf7Oxzkc — The Chat  (@LiveOnTheChat) April 27, 2022

The video’s surely going to come to the attention of Tucker. Whether he’ll comment on it is a whole other issue. The Fox News host might not want to be outnumbered, you know? Then again, no fight is too small for him, if he’s not too overly excited about Elon Musk “unshackl[ing]” Twitter or something.