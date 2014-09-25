The Viral Marketing For ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ Is Already Starting

X-Men: Days Of Future Past isn’t even out on Blu-Ray yet and Fox is already hyping up the upcoming X-Men: Apocalypse. But at least the teasers are already pretty interesting stuff, hinting at what said bad guy is up to and why.

For non-comics nerds, Apocalypse, as you may have guessed from the name, is bad news. Remember the Smurf after the X-Men: Days of Future Past credits? That’s Apocalypse. One of Apocalypse’s favorite things to do is to turn people into cyborg slaves, especially mutants.

So it is, perhaps, a little worrying that one of the new sites is the Tandem Initiative, which encourages mutants to submit their stories and their genetic makeup so they can “remap the human genome.” Yeah, we’re sure that will end well.

Another site is Mutant Underground. For now, that site is mostly just trafficking in the alternate history that the Days of Future Past team did so well, and centers around Ted Kennedy being a mutant. Interestingly, that includes an alternate draft of Kennedy’s 1978 Democratic Convention speech, which, yes, was an actual thing. In it, Kennedy comes out as a mutant with a healing factor, which… raises a few interesting questions about where Logan might have been around, say, the 1920s.

It’s not much, but expect more as X-Men: Apocalypse gets closer; for now, it’s on the calendar for 2016.