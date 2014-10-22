The Winner Of This Year’s Lay’s ‘Do Us A Flavor’ Contest Is ‘Wasabi Ginger’

Earlier this year, Lay’s announced that it was bringing back the Do Us a Flavor contest that took the Internet by flavorful storm in 2012 and eventually gave one lucky country Cheesy Garlic Bread chips. While I would still prefer actual garlic bread to potato chips, it was finally time for people in America who purchase those bags of air to once again rack their brains for new flavors that we’d love, even though Sriracha was right there, staring every Lay’s executive in the face, and would have made the best bag of chips ever. Naturally, as we all thoroughly enjoyed, people had a blast using the Lay’s app to develop the worst flavors they could come up with. My vote is still for “Hickory-Smoked Horse Buttholes.”
In the end, though, the big winner was Kettle Cooked Wasabi Ginger, submitted by New Jersey nurse Meneko Spigner McBeth, who is now a cool million dollars (or a predetermined percentage of sales) richer. The bizarre idea beat out the other three flavor ideas – Wavy Mango Salsa, Cappuccino and Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese. Normally, this is where I’d express my outrage over Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese not winning, because that meal is probably one of the things I’d ask for on death row, but again… I’d rather have the real thing. According to CNBC, though, more than 1 million Americans voted and ultimately chose Wasabi Ginger as the new Lay’s flavor, no matter how disgusting it sounds.
Ram Krishnan, Frito-Lay’s chief marketing officer, said this year’s winner is evidence Americans want more ethnic flavors, even though the top four Lay’s flavors remain Original, Barbecue, Cheddar & Sour Cream and Sour Cream & Onion. He said he couldn’t have imagined Lay’s selling a Wasabi Ginger flavor when he joined the company eight years ago.
“We’re kind of getting into a new flavor territory,” Krishnan said. “When I went to school, Mexican food was exotic.”
As for the cappuccino flavor—which was described as “NASTY” and “gross” in some comments on Lay’s Facebook page—Krishnan defended its performance, although he wouldn’t say how many votes it got.
“The fact that it made it out of our selection process to make it to the final four is no small feat,” he said. (Via CNBC)
The people who came up with the other three finalist flavors received $50,000 each for their efforts, so it might be worth it to enter one serious idea next year, but only after you recommend your joke flavors like “farts in a hot car,” “Louie Anderson’s undershirt” and, of course…
Salt and Vinegar or GTFO.
Word.
It’s disgusting when you think about in order to make these flavors, Lays had to make sure they have the right chemical combinations on hand to create these tastes. Yuck.
I haven’t eaten Lay’s sour cream and onion since I read a thing about how they’re made.
Umm… link Burnsy? (am I going to die?)
I tried mango salsa and the Mac and cheese ones and they were both so fucking gross. Like inedible gross.
That sounds disgusting.
I’m legit excited about this. I got one bag of the Wasabi Ginger right at the end of the run and it was fantastic, but then wasn’t able to find it again. Now I’ll finally be able to get some soon.
And the cappuccino was ungodly disgusting. The aftertaste was horrid and lingered forever.
The winner of the Canadian one was Jalapeno Mac & Cheese which mostly tastes like sour cream & cheddar with a hint of pepper
Who the hell still eats potato chips? It’s 2014.
Have you been a grocery store in 2014?
Cannot tell if sarcasm or hipster. Please help.
This is a pretty hilarious statement, but honestly potato chips have lost their appeal to me. When I was a kid I could sit there, down a whole bag of Dorito’s in one sitting, and call it a good day. I barely grab a handful now when I’m at a party with a table full of chips.
Why is Barbecue one of the best sellers? The Lays BBQ chips are disgusting. I get those 32 pack flavor packs for my lunches and I’m always stuck with 6 of those bags that I end up throwing out. When I have friends over no one wants anything to do with them even though I push them hard. Salt and Vinegar should be selling more. BBQ is like the CBS of potato chips.
I didn’t manage to try the Wasabi Ginger ones. The Bacon Mac and Cheese were probably my favorite of the ones I tried, Mango Salsa was gross and I wouldn’t wish the Cappuccino ones on my worst enemy.
Listen up here in Canada they had Tzitki, Jalepaneo Mac and Cheese and Cinnamon Roll. Wasabi/Ginger sounds like a dream. Also if you want Sirachi chips get the Pringles flavour.
Nope. If you want Srircha chips Kettle Brand is KING!!
I didn’t think I’d like the Wasabi/Ginger, but was pleasantly surprised.