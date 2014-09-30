The Wisconsin Humane Society Came Up With The Perfect Way To Get More Of Its Cats Adopted

Someone on Reddit was browsing the website for the Wisconsin Humane Society when they noticed the adoptable cats had some, uh, interesting names. As someone who has been known to sing the “Mr. Plow” song to her cats swapping out the word “meow” for “plow” and is currently fostering a cat named Mr. Nibbles, I wholeheartedly approve of these names. The Humane Society technician who named the cats was quickly located, because Reddit is good for nothing if not bringing cat weirdos together — and she confirmed that as of earlier this afternoon all of the cats had been adopted with the exception of Professor PuddinPop. But seriously, how could you not choose Professor PuddinPop? Sounds like Yale man to me. It’s like people don’t even want their cats to be scholars anymore.

cats-2

cats-3

(Reddit via Jezebel)

