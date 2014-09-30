The Wisconsin Humane Society Came Up With The Perfect Way To Get More Of Its Cats Adopted

Someone on Reddit was browsing the website for the Wisconsin Humane Society when they noticed the adoptable cats had some, uh, interesting names. As someone who has been known to sing the “Mr. Plow” song to her cats swapping out the word “meow” for “plow” and is currently fostering a cat named Mr. Nibbles, I wholeheartedly approve of these names. The Humane Society technician who named the cats was quickly located, because Reddit is good for nothing if not bringing cat weirdos together — and she confirmed that as of earlier this afternoon all of the cats had been adopted with the exception of Professor PuddinPop. But seriously, how could you not choose Professor PuddinPop? Sounds like Yale man to me. It’s like people don’t even want their cats to be scholars anymore.
Cats already act like they’re superior to us, I wouldn’t want one with an advanced degree. He’d be insufferably condescending. I mean, even more than usual for a cat.
I adopted my cat from one of the Wisconsin Humane Societies. I chose him based solely on the name. Funnel Cakes. I love him.
The shelter outside Austin where I got my second cat picked bizarre names for their animals. My tuxedo cat was named “Yonny” before I bequeathed her with the much more appropriate “Nibbler.”
And, yes, she’s spayed.
Mine’s name is Kunta Kinte, but he’s never heard that name, only Toby.
+1,000,000,000
Col. Snazzypants looks like he doesn’t brag about his many degrees. But he has many degrees.
This is awesome, but you can name a cat anything. It doesn’t care or know it’s name and will only come to you if it thinks it’s getting food, catnip or a belly rub that ends in tears…..for you.
I have an 11-year-old black cat named Apple Jack.
My 10 year-old, snow white Turkish Angora is named Sir Susan King Scooter Serpent, The Terrible. He only answers to Soo.