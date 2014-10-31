The ‘Wonder Woman’ Movie Is Taking A Curious Turn

DC has gone all in with a Wonder Woman movie arriving in 2017. We naturally assumed it was going to be set in the modern day, but as it turns out, perhaps not so much.
Bleeding Cool is claiming that the first movie will be set in the 1920s, after dealing with the politics of Paradise Island. I’m a little skeptical that this will be the whole movie, because they then claim the so-far unannounced sequel will take place in the ’40s, before the third movie arrives in the modern day.
Why am I skeptical? Well, look at the schedule. We’re supposedly getting a Cyborg movie before any sequels come along. And while the planning is probably going on for after 2020, it seems that DC is more interested in giving characters one-shots, not following up with sequels.
It seems more likely that instead Wonder Woman will hop eras during her movie, since, let’s face it, there’s not much for her to do in the Roaring Twenties. Who’s she going to fight, Prohibitionists? Explaining where she was while Superman was getting kicked through buildings is really all most people want to know, so expect her movie to answer that question sooner rather than later.
If Wonder Woman was a thing in the 1920s why was Kevin Costner so sure people weren’t ready for Superman?
For those not reading current 52 comics SPOILERS – she is a daughter of zeus. which would make her immortal. Also part of this if all true might make the wonder woman when first introduced mature, like she has seen her action before hand. Like getting off the island and returning to it from time to time. idk, just throwing that out there. By the way the new wonder woman comics are great and worth the read.
I don’t think that’s even in need of a spoiler tag, but your spoiler tags really need to be farther from what they’re spoiling.
If the comics are well written or not, that’s entirely another thing. But making WW a demigod and product (as usual) of Zeus libido kinds of detract from the awesomeness, IMHO.
Although it could be cool, I just don’t think it’s needed. Like captain America is kind of tied with world war 2, it’s a part of who he is. Wonder Woman always seemed more advanced and I think putting her in modern times would be cooler
It does seem a bit gratuitous, although there’s probably no better way to underline “Man’s World” than sending her in right when women finally got the vote.
Aaaaand that’s kind of silly. That could be done in a single scene instead of having the movie being set in that era. I smell a “it worked for Captain America” stink on this. It’s probably just a way to test what will eventually stick.
Wonder Woman: The First Justice Leaguer.
The casting, the costume, the story… the hits keep on coming.
Her explanation could always be: I had to fight Aries while Supes was getting his ass whopped.
Maybe it’ll be two earlier incarnations of Wonder Woman in each era. That would give Warner Brothers two more chances to actually cast someone who looks like Wonder Woman.
