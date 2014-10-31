The ‘Wonder Woman’ Movie Is Taking A Curious Turn

#DC Cinematic Universe #Wonder Woman #DC Comics
Senior Contributor
10.31.14 30 Comments

DC has gone all in with a Wonder Woman movie arriving in 2017. We naturally assumed it was going to be set in the modern day, but as it turns out, perhaps not so much.

Bleeding Cool is claiming that the first movie will be set in the 1920s, after dealing with the politics of Paradise Island. I’m a little skeptical that this will be the whole movie, because they then claim the so-far unannounced sequel will take place in the ’40s, before the third movie arrives in the modern day.

Why am I skeptical? Well, look at the schedule. We’re supposedly getting a Cyborg movie before any sequels come along. And while the planning is probably going on for after 2020, it seems that DC is more interested in giving characters one-shots, not following up with sequels.

It seems more likely that instead Wonder Woman will hop eras during her movie, since, let’s face it, there’s not much for her to do in the Roaring Twenties. Who’s she going to fight, Prohibitionists? Explaining where she was while Superman was getting kicked through buildings is really all most people want to know, so expect her movie to answer that question sooner rather than later.

