The World’s Luckiest Kid Is Now Swinging From This Life-Sized Groot Swing

According to Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, there’s a new reality show entitled Super Fans Super Builds coming soon. He wasn’t clear about which network it will appear on or even what it’s about, but judging by the above image, it’s going to deal with movie and pop culture fans building awesome things that represent their interests. Case in point: someone built the coolest swing set known to man on this life-size Groot statue. Who is the mastermind behind this incredible idea? No clue. Gunn’s original Instagram post has vanished, and only the Tumblr remnants exist. Hopefully, the architect will soon step forward and then come build one for the millions of us who now want one.

