The World's Most Beautiful Woman Is This Mashup Of Jennifer Lawrence And Scarlett Johansson

08.25.14

Piss off, Gwyneth Paltrow, there’s a new Most Beautiful Woman in town. Her name is Jennifer Johansson — Scarlet Lawrence sounds too much like the name a plantation owner’s daughter — and the Jessica Alba lookalike is what happens when you morph J-Law and ScarJo’s faces.

But why stop there? Add some more celebrities with abbreviated nicknames to the photo. T-Swift, J-Lo, RJD, the possibilities are endless, until you get to LuNy. Don’t make that happen.

Via Movie Pilot

