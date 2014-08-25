The World’s Most Beautiful Woman Is This Mashup Of Jennifer Lawrence And Scarlett Johansson

Piss off, Gwyneth Paltrow, there’s a new Most Beautiful Woman in town. Her name is Jennifer Johansson — Scarlet Lawrence sounds too much like the name a plantation owner’s daughter — and the Jessica Alba lookalike is what happens when you morph J-Law and ScarJo’s faces.
But why stop there? Add some more celebrities with abbreviated nicknames to the photo. T-Swift, J-Lo, RJD, the possibilities are endless, until you get to LuNy. Don’t make that happen.
yea it doesn’t get any more perfect than that
Nah, mulatto would be better.
I know I’m weird for thinking this but I’m saying it anyway, looks kinda like Jessie Elizabeth Berkley when she was blonde.
Hey, that’s my girlfriend! Yeah, she…uh…lives in Canada. WAY up north. That’s why you’ve never seen us together, but she is totally real and not a computer mash-up at all.
That’s mostly Scarlett.
Depends how you look at it, almost like that two faces/chalice optical illusion.
11/10…would bang
100/10, would fap again… And again… And again..
Doesn’t that just mean that blonde Jessica Alba is the most beautiful woman in the world? Her face exists without mashing anything.
That does look just like Jessica Alba
You’ve created the most trophy wife-looking woman ever.
Throw in a little Dolly Parton, and now we’re talking!
Throw in the Yelp reviewer’s cans and we’re in business.
Looks like Kristen Wiig…
I’m not the biggest fan of the ScarJo face, so this is a nice option.
this is amazing, though. seriously. really beautiful art to look at.
Ah. So. Blonde hair… Blue eyes… Caucasian… Got it.
Welp. Guess I’ll just stick to my non-beautiful, sub-par women of color, ’cause I’m not impressed.
It’s a face mashup of Jennifer Lawrence and Scarlett Johanson, bruh. Of course the result is caucasian with blonde hair and blue eyes but that doesn’t mean black women are non-beautiful or sub-par.
See, I think Jennifer Lawrence and Scarlett Johansson are more beautiful on their own than when their faces mashed together. They’re interesting to look at, especially in movies. Whereas I feel like I see this face everywhere – instagram, ads. Sometimes when every feature is “perfect” (i.e. not flawed) the overall look is kind of meh, which happens a lot with these PERFECT SEXBOT mash-ups.
Jennifer Lawrence is pretty and all but I think they could have found someone better to morph Scarjo with
So it’s Amber Heard? Because I already knew she was the most beautiful woman. OLD NEWS.
The Jlaw/Emma Watson mashup was wayyyyyyy better
Link?? I like Emma way more than Scarlet.
White Woman Power!!!!!
This still looks completely like Scarlett in the face to me. Am I missing something? The picture’s already mixed, I don’t have to click on anything right? I don’t see Jessica Alba at all, or Jennifer Lawrence or any of the other ridiculous people that have been mentioned. Okay, I see the top half of the face being Scarlett and the lower half being Jennifer, but without staring at this picture it could just pass for Scarlett because of those eyes. I’ve spent far too much effort on this.