The World’s Worst Clown Is Out Of Work For Calling A Woman’s Hair ‘Unbeweaveable’

The dunk tank is supposed to be one of the happiest games at a carnival or fair, as it allows random strangers the chance to drown someone because he yells stupid-but-playful insults at them. Over Labor Day weekend, one terrible dunk tank clown took his antics too far at the Delta Fair in Memphis, and he was then able to go home and enjoy the entire weekend free from employment. The unnamed trash-talker (probably not the Juggalo-looking gentleman above, for the record) decided to borrow from a Don Imus routine and add a little racism to his repertoire, as he allegedly crossed the line with a black couple just trying to enjoy the fair.
According to the husband and wife, the clown offended them by calling her Sheneneh and “nappy head,” before adding that her hair looked like she bought it from the Dollar Tree, because it was… “unbeweaveable.” You know, if he hadn’t been fired for those “jokes,” I would have at least asked that he be reprimanded from stealing all of his material from Def Comedy Jam.
(H/T to FARK)
The clown doesn’t use obscene “jesters”? Sigh so hard.
The best part about these booths is when people figure out you can go behind the machine and just pull the bullseye rod and he just falls in for free.
I’m not going to lie….unbeweavable is pretty funny.
But that is a total case of sun-shining-on-a-dog’s-ass-somedays because everything else isn’t just awful and racist, but it makes the one clever thing he said kind of embarrassing to appreciate because of all the shit surrounding it.
He needs his racist mouth rinsed out with some Spic! ….Oh & Span!
Whoah! Glad I used this on Ariana Grande, so it wasn’t racist.
with a whisper i will say, I think the thought it was ok to say cause he hears people who it’s ok to say it, say it as far as the nappy hair goes. That Weave shit she just needs to get over cause, it’s not a racial thing unless fucking drag queens are now a race too.
“You so ugly they put your nude photos back IN the cloud!” (topical insult humour)
“You so ugly, Apple created an auto-censor just to hide yo fat ass”