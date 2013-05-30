The WWE Really Is Remaking ‘Leprechaun’

If you haven’t seen the original Leprechaun, it’s one of the strangest movies you’ll ever see. It’s the kind of movie where a maudlin story about a boy and his “special” adult friend is lumped next to Warwick Davis hamming it up as a cross between Bugs Bunny and Jason Voorhees. There is no way you could make it wei-Wait, the WWE is remaking it? With Hornswoggle? So you can make it weirder!
If you’re not familiar with Hornswoggle, allow us to acquaint you!
So, you see, he’s playing against type. Good for his career!
Leaving aside their penchant for Hanna-Barbera crossovers, this is probably the strangest thing the WWE is involved in right now. But at least the guy directing is Spielberg-approved:
[Director Zach] Lipovsky has written and directed numerous short films and TV movies, and he also produced the upcoming found-footage action-thriller Ends of the Earth, which CBS Films will release in the U.S. and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions will distribute overseas.
He’s currently developing a Canadian movie about the War of 1812 in the vein of “300.”
Actually, considering how freaking terrified the Germans were of Canadian military prowess in World War I, we kind of want to see that movie. But anyway, back to Leprechaun.
Lionsgate is playing it close to the vest about this movie, apparently with plans to take it in a darker direction. You know, because a movie about a little person plotting to rape Jennifer Aniston and violently murder everyone who gets in his way is a lighthearted romp. But honestly, we want to see this because either it will be head-smackingly awful or a highly entertaining B-movie. And honestly we’re not sure which one we want to see more.
If the teens being menaced by the leprechaun are played by Chavo Guerrero and Carlito then I’m on board.
I would pay a lot of money for a crappy teen horror movie remade entirely with wrestlers.
They’ve started casting in Vancouver. I’ve seen some of the sides….. we’re all doomed.
Jenifer Aniston hasn’t worked in a while. Maybe she could reprise her role?
She’s too busy playing a stripper opposite Jason Sudeikis.
Was Senor Spielbergo already booked?
The War of 1812 was when we burned down your old White House. That movie is going to be awesome!
And we won anyway! You guys really sucked at that whole “holding territory” thing.
Well, considering the point of the war was to annex Canada to fulfill “Manifest Destiny”, and then no territory changed hands, the best you can really claim is a tie.
Well, you did have to stop pressganging our mariners, and you also helped make Andrew Jackson a war hero, so, in the long run…
Can’t wait to pass this up when it hits the the $5 DVD bin at Wal-Mart!
I will see this. I will probably see this DRUNK, but I will see this.
Man, I was really hoping Cena would play the Leprechaun. They could make him small using CG and he could wear green camo jorts or something. He’d do that whole “U can’t c me” face wave thing and become invisible. Do I have to pitch this movie for you WWE? Jesus.