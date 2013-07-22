The ‘X-Men’ Film Timeline, Clarified

One thing is very, very clear from San Diego Comic-Con this year: Fox is going all-in on the X-Men. The Wolverine hits screens this week and looks to be cleaning up, and X-Men: Days Of Future Past looks to be a blow-out with Bryan Singer returning to the franchise he started with almost the entire cast of the first two movies and the X-Men: First Class cast as well.
Unfortunately, the fact that there are no fewer than three separate franchises, soon to become four with X-Force, and a whole bunch of time travel seems to have confused the crap out of some people. So, here’s the timeline, clarified.
We sat down and watched the movies, and worked out the following timeline. Be warned, there are spoilers. And also we snark plot holes.
These movies really enjoy opening decades before the majority of the action. The origin of Wolverine, Magneto, Professor X, and Mystique all kick off one of these movies, and The Wolverine will open with more backstory about Wolvie’s time in World War II.
Key Events:
- Magneto discovers his powers at a concentration camp, and is tortured into becoming, well, Magneto.
- Wolverine basically hangs out at wars with his bro, Sabretooth.
- Xavier and Mystique meet for the first time and become friends.
The movie takes place during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, which predates direct United States military involvement in Vietnam. Which also means Wolverine was knocking around America looking for something to do, as his cameo in the movie tells us. The opening of X-Men: The Last Stand also features Xavier and Magento being chummy, so, despite what the movie claims, they must first meet Jean Grey in 1962.
Key Events
- Magneto and Xavier create the first team of X-Men.
- Magneto founds the Brotherhood of Mutants.
- Xavier founds his school.
- Beast mutates himself in a blue-furred individual.
- Magneto finds his trademark helmet, originally built by Sebastian Shaw and who he kills and takes it from. Which means he walks around with a murder trophy on his head.
- Xavier is crippled.
- Mystique and Xavier have a falling out over mutant rights and behavior, and also because Xavier is an insensitive ass.
This is confirmed to take place in 1973, about eleven years after X-Men: First Class.
Key Events (That We Know Of So Far):
- Trask Industries, who build the Sentinels, is up and running.
- William Stryker, the central antagonist of X-Men Origins: Wolverine and X-2, is first introduced.
The timelines of this movie and X-Men: Days Of Future Past overlap a little bit, and the movie is non-committal about the precise era, but it would have to take place, all other things being equal, in the late 1970s (thanks to DiabolicDave for reminding us the finale was tied to the Three Mile Island disaster; it’s something the movie somewhat glosses over.)
Key Events:
- Sabretooth goes nuts, and murders Will.I.Am.
- Wolverine has adamantium forcibly bonded to his skeleton, and gets his memory erased in the stupidest way possible.
- William Stryker discovers that pissing Wolverine off is a really bad idea.
- Professor X rescues Cyclops and Quicksilver, who will play a role in X-Men: Days of Future Past. And also the next Avengers, because movie studios are petty, petty creatures.
- Emma Frost apparently has a kid, since a teenager with her powers shows up in this movie.
Thankfully, aside from Magneto, there’s little in the way of time jumping in this one, because this is already getting absurdly complex.
Key Events:
- Wolverine saves Rogue and they both wind up joining the X-Men.
- Storm and Jean Grey are introduced.
- Sabretooth has somehow become a professional wrestler instead of Liev Schrieber.
- Mystique replaces a key politician in the anti-mutant movement.
Once again, no time jumps, just plenty of pay-off in terms of the timeline.
Key Events:
- William Stryker gets what’s coming to him.
- Jean Grey dies, and the movie ends with hints that she’ll become the Phoenix, leading into one of the most beloved comic book storylines ever published.
The supposed blow-out finale of the series crammed a lot in, mostly because Fox wanted a concise trilogy. Instead they largely created a massive number of plot holes for Bryan Singer to fix.
Key Events:
- Professor X is “killed” and dumps his psyche into some random dude.
- Jean Grey is killed by Wolverine to save the world.
- Magneto, Mystique, and Rogue are depowered by a mutant cure.
- What appears to be a Sentinel is seen in the X-Men’s training facility in the opening.
Considering the trailers have been opening with Wolverine having nightmares about killing Jean Grey, it’s safe to say this picks up after X-Men: The Last Stand.
Key Events (That We Know Of):
- According to the Comic-Con panel, this movie will have hints about X-Men: Days Of Future Past after the credits.
In this movie, everybody’s got their powers back and Patrick Stewart is still Professor X. So we’re assuming either they’re going to handwave all of that, or just pretend the third movie never happened.
Key Events (That We Know Of):
- Sentinels are kicking everyone’s asses.
These are just the broad strokes; if there’s anything you think we missed, let us know.
You didn’t even mention Cyclops dying. Dude gets no love.
Also, since according to this timeline Magneto and Professor X met Jean Grey (who is looking damn good for a 50-something in X2) during First Class, that means at some point between scenes in that film, young Charlie X shaved his head, then grew his hair back really really fast.
I live in this happy world where James Marsden actually gets the respect he deserves.
That was such an ignominious death. Just, “Poof!”
Yeah, there’s no way to reconcile the meeting of Jean Grey and the end of First Class. Xavier’s hair and Jean’s age are just two of many inconsistencies with the previous series, including Stryker pulling Cerebro’s plans out of Magneto’s mind because he helped to build it in X2, and Cerebro coming pre-built by the Hank McCoy in First Class, Havok is now Cyclops’… father? uncle? Hank McCoy being furry in First Class, but human on the television in X-Men, and furry again in Last Stand, etc, etc, etc.
Singer already has a precedent of ignoring elements from sequels he doesn’t like (Superman III & IV with Superman Returns) and I’m certain that was the thinking with Last Stand and First Class when he was acting a producer, but he began to contradict his own films too. He’s got more misfires than hits, and after Usual Suspects, the X-Men are the only thing he has to hang his hat on.
Here’s hoping Days of Future Past is used to explain all the continuity errors away and reboot the franchise in it’s entirety with new actors ala Star Trek, cause we can’t keep tying Magneto to WWII and Xavier to Magneto and expect the franchise to continue with 90 year old characters.
Also, Stryker’s son was showed in Origins (again, the 70s), yet in X2, he looks like he might at most in his 30s.
It was such a non-death that I didn’t remember it until it was just mentioned.
The whole movie I was waiting for Cyclops to show up and explain he had been trapped in a landslide or something but made it out just in time. Blame Halle Berry for wanting more money and to be the leader. They got rid of Scott to appease her.
@Bizarro I heard once that he was left out like that because he was leaving with Singer to do Superman Returns, and Fox was pissed at him so they tried to throw him out as soon as possible from the movie.
I thought we settled this that the 3rd Movie was Rogue’s dream while Bobby was in the shower?
ummm Did I get drunk and start commenting on this thread or is there something messed up with the comments section?
Stryker was forest introduced in X-1st class
Wasn’t that his dad?
It’s his dad. I didn’t figure it was relevant enough to include, though. I mean, the dude’s basically there to tell you he hates muties and to engineer that finale with the missiles.
I thought the end of the first Wolverine movie took place at Three Mile Island and all of the antic there were covered up by claiming the nuclear accident took place there? If that is the case then that movie would have concluded in 1979.
I don’t remember a mention of Three Mile, although that would be consistent with the timeline.
I double-checked it real quick: You’re right, it’s at Three Mile, I added the update and a thanks. :-)
You’re welcome *adjusts pocket protector*
The girl that played emma frost in the W: origins movie is much older and very attractive if that is relevant lol
not to mention but wasnt the Emma Frost In origins actually the sister of Silverfox?
yeah her little sister… its just a screw up they made because they wanted to satisfy the demands for Hellfire members. they probably had no clue who the villains of first class would be.
The whole film series is a mess of continuity errors.
Can Fox and Disney please kiss and make up so we can have a Secret Wars trilogy?!
I approve of this.
I hate Brett Ratner. That is all.
Shit, son, even Brett Ratner hates Brett Ratner. Your hate ain’t a thing but a chicken wing on a string. From Burger King.
I love Rush Hour too much to completely hate him, but X3 is so so bad.
Also I guess if that diamond girl is Emma Frost’s daughter, it would also make Silver Fox would be Emma Frost’s daughter since diamond girl and Silver Fox are sisters in Origins
Emma was a ho.
Fa sho. She was hurtin for that squirtin.
I thought the “Diamond Girl” in X-Men Origins: Wolverine was supposed to be Husk from Generation X.
I thought the “Diamond Girl” in X-Men Origins: Wolverine was supposed to be Husk from Generation X.
That would make more sense.
She was supposed to be Emma Frost. (Source: IMDB for what its worth)
It’s sad that Deadpool was so unimportant that he isn’t on this list at all. Hopefully (and I’m crossing my fingers on this) we may get a cameo in DoFP.
Both unimportant and I’m kind of hoping that if we’re all just really quiet it’ll go away.
I maintain the fact they never referred to him as deadpool but as Weapon XI so we are all good!
Here’s my problem, when Professor X WALKS to Grey’s house in X-Men: Last Stand.
I feel what they’re really doing is ignoring the third movie. That makes things better. Just remake it as X Men: Another Last Stand
And he walks in “X-Men Origins”. And if they were ignoring the third movie, we might be seeing Jean Grey and Cyclops in this. Singer even mentioned in one of his tweets, “Thanks to Brett Ratner for keeping them (Rogue, Iceman, Shadowcat) alive!”
Nextwave said it best: “X-Men come back more than Jesus.”
Imagine a world where Bryan Singer doesn’t think it’s a good idea to make Superman Returns. Imagine it.
Singer left the X-Men franchise because of Fox’s dickery, not the allure of Superman.
Imagine a world where Fox’s dickery doesn’t drive off Singer. Imagine it.
I hate you saosin that is all
Don’t forget (unless I missed it here) that Hank McCoy in human form was interviewed on TV in one of the first two X-Men flicks, and he looked NOTHING like Kelsey Grammar. Nothing to see here.
That’s because it was an Easter Egg. They’re bad things to try and base continuity on.
After all, don’t forget who that McCoy was debating – the guy who got a coin pushed through his head in First class.
my brain melted a little….
That was not really Shaw. I saw no period garb in First class. No sensitive pony tail. No hairy shirtless man.
Burn this series with fire! And someone just tell Singer to give it up already.
Any chance of this being reworked once Wolverine and Days of Future Past are out?
As long as there’s the promise of a dollar to be squeezed there will be a chance of a reboot.
I just meant this article, but hey…
Most likely unimportant but Gambit was in Origins and was supposedly captured because his name came up on the computer (Easter Egg) when Mystique was looking for Magneto in X2.
man i remember when that first came out…. hope was still so alive…..Pre w:origins days….or p-wod for short….sigh
Gambit will back as Harpoon in X-men: The Mutant Massacre
Can’t forget to mention Wolverine’s “old man” look for Days of Future Past.
Bishop is from the future, not Jamaica.
Can’t it be both?
The future IS Jamaica
Can we see banshee hook up with MacTaggert that’s something that can be done to stay true and not have to worry about much plot… i mean professor and her were hitting it off, but i mean….hes in a wheel chair….and from most the movies, he has no respect for privacy lol
wasn’t he dead during the days of future past story line in the comic?
How is MacTaggert the same age in First Class and X3?
Because in FOX’s Marvel universe time and death apparently do not exist….except for spiderman villains….which might i add was the only thing i like about the Amazing spiderman…hated how they got on this run of just killing off w/e villain he faced…
Why can’t Hollywood just follow the comics? X-men the Last Stand should have been the Dark Phoenix story. Jean is back from the dead…How did that happen? Jean starts acting weird. Oh no Jean turns evil destroys a city kills a bunch of people. X-men team up with Magneto and the Brotherhood to defeat Phoenix. Phoenix kills Cyclops in the battle. Becomes human again (sad) drops her defenses and Wolive kills her. Government says “Holy Shit we got to stop these “mutants” enter Trask and his Sentinels setting up X-men days of future past.
Instead we got the “cure” and 2 hours of Phoenix standing around looking menacing and not doing a damn thing.
yeah the only reason they even brought out the hell fire club is because everyone was demanding it for the dark phoenix saga, while they were filming the last stand
She never killed Cyclops in the story arc though. And the comic arc itself was pretty long, and in it Phoniex was pretty much untouchable. They couldn’t really do the movie like the comic unless they wanted to have two hours of Phoniex kicking the X Men’s ass. Also, they never introduced the Shi’ar people so they couldn’t have it end in the suicide way either.
if the cartoon could handle it in a few 30 minute episodes, which included normal phoenix, dark phoenix and the hell fire club…i think they could of managed in two films…just cut out the Shi-ar and there it is….
[www.youtube.com]
They aren’t ignoring X-Men 3 and Wolverine Origins? Fuck that.
If you want the timeline to make any sense whatsoever, you have to ignore either The Last Stand or Origins. But since Days of Future Past is starting in the 70s, there’s no reason you can’t retcon a whole bunch of stuff from any of the movies with TIME TRAVEL MAGIC. Make the future of DoFP an alternate timeline and you’ve just solved a whole bunch of problems.
If you’re going time travel anyway, you could just say the alternate timeline started during X-Men: First Class. Magneto originally didn’t kill Shaw or something (but in the First Class timeline, he did), some way to explain how Xavier got crippled quicker than he did in the other X movies.
THIS!
I’m certain all of the inconsistencies and plot holes in all of the movies will be explained by Superboy Prime punching spacetime…
Been reading 80s X Men titles lately and I am fucking PUMPED for the new X Men movies. Anyone else read these? Wolverine is just… such a badass.
The only X-Men continuity I believe in are the Joe Madureira-drawn comics from Pizza Hut.
I know I am a couple months behind but I just wanted to add something’s to help clarify. And since we know more about Future Past now I want to ease some peoples worries. Your article is pretty good, but the one thing I disagree with you with is that just because Xavier and Magneto were buddy buddy in the beginning of X3 does not mean that scene takes place in 1962. I think that scene takes place in the late 80s/90s in the X-Men movie timeline. Just because Mags and Chuck parted ways in 62 they did not leave on the worse terms ever and that doesn’t mean they never rekindled their friendship when it benefited them ala building the new Cerebro, recruiting a powerful mutant like Jean Grey.
As far as people worrying about how Beast appears human in X2 blue in X3 even though he transformed in First Class, early imagines from Future Past shows Beast looking Human and Furry which could mean he developed some type of image inducer. (as used in the comics by Nightcrawler I know so many of you just freaking hate when movies change things from the comics god forbid they give us a new take on a story)
As far as Xavier shown walking after he was paralyzed in 62 there is another simple answer to not get your panties all in a bunch. He is a telepath, he make inject images into peoples mind as he pleases. Its very believeable that Charles was embarrassed by his paralysis in his younger days. He could have a feeling that he doesn’t want the general people out there to think all Mutants are paralyzed like he is, or to give them another reason to hate mutation saying it causes paralysis. (you know people would react that way) So its very simple that he projected an image of him walking into peoples mind when he needed it like in the beginning of X3 because he didn’t want Jeans parents think that would happen to her, like at the end of Origins Wolverine to not scare all the already terrified young mutants, and there is even a picture leaked from Future Past of young Xavier standing next to Magneto and Wolverine. We already saw Emma Frost use physic projections on that Russian General in First Class. It is not hard to believe that Xavier will use them too.
Rant over haha.
Sounds like the movies are following the books more than we wanted. Filled with gaping holes of continuity that are begging to be forgotten or retconned out of existence