There’s Another Tekken Movie Coming, And It Might Be Amazing

If you’ve never seen 2010’s Tekken, you’re in good company, and for excellent reason. Even by the standards of video game adaptations, it was pretty bad; when even Wikipedia admits the movie is “very loosely based” on the game, you know you’re in for a special viewing experience. However, it apparently did well enough to make a prequel, and this one might actually be worth watching.
Why? Two reasons. The first is that it stars the son of America’s favorite ninja Sho Kosugi, Kane Kosugi, who first leaked the news on his website. We’ll spare you Google Translate’s butchering of the beautiful Japanese language, but it’s coming from Lionsgate and it’s called Tekken: A Man Called X. Oddly, Kane has chosen to emphasize that Crystal Sky, who seems to be paying the bills on this production, was also involved in the Ghost Rider movies. Well, they were better than Tekken, we suppose.
The other advantage this movie has Prachya Pinkaew directing it. Pinkaew is the guy behind scenes like this:
OK, so we couldn’t find any good GIFs from Chocolate; the point is that Pinkaew is really good at making movies where people beat each other up. Considering that’s essentially the entire plot of the Tekken games insofar that we actually care about any plot from said games, that’s probably a good guy to have in your corner.
Filming just started, so it seems likely that we won’t see this before 2015. Hopefully it will feature less ass-cleavage than the first movie.
Let’s be honest, this sounds terrible. A man called X? I don’t care if they got Maxwell to play Eddy or Jackie to play Lei or even resurrected Bruce to play Law. Change all the characters’ names and call it something else. It worked for E. L. James.
If someone is dying to waste money making a movie based on a fighting game, make an “Injustice” movie. At least then you can rely on the comics plus everyone has already been introduced to a Superman who kills.
can we just hope they have a formal adaptation of yoshimitsu he has been i think in all of their games even in soul caliber and they never show his perspective that well and every movie they’ve done without him flunked cmon man
I’m just not sure how Yoshimitsu would play. I mean, he’s a flamboyant demon samurai. That’s kind of a hard sell.
why do you have a problem with ass cleavage?
Because it was female ass cleavage.
Because it looks like she doesn’t realize her pants are riding down.
Yeah, I’ve never been a club kid or anything, but that really didn’t look deliberate.
Oh hell yes. If someone from Ong Bak is behind this shit, it could be quite amazing.