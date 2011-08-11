These Cats Implore You To Deal With It

The Ten Most Vile Actions of the Paddy’s Pub Gang on It’s Always Sunny |Warming Glow|
Photoshoplooter Give the London Rioters the Mocking They So Richly Deserve |UPROXX|
This Week in Posters: When Diagonals Attack! |Film Drunk|
The Professional Wrestling Divas Guide to Fantasy Football Tight Ends |With Leather|
Meme Watch: Schrute Facts Debunk Pointless Expressions |UPROXX|
Naturally Tyler Perry Gets His Own Cable Network, Jesus Weeps |SmokingSection|
First New Footage from Sons of Anarchy Season 4 |Warming Glow|
James Franco Tried to Make a Sex Tape, Fell Asleep Piloting a Plane |UPROXX|
Ready for Bert & Ernie to Get Married? |SmokingSection|
Hulk Hogan Weighed in on the UK Riots |With Leather|
Hey You Got MMA in My Porn Movie |Film Drunk|
The John Stamos Guide to Cuddling |College Humor|
10 Cities That Need a Population Transfusion |Ask Men|
The Worst Summer Movie Sequels Ever |IGN|
Black Dynamite: Watch the Full Pilot |Adult Swim|
The 10 Funniest 80’s TV Sitcom Characters |Unreality|
25 Celebrities Worth Going Gay (Or Straight) For |FARK|
10 Music Videos with Nerd Icon Appearances |Topless Robot|
Every Single Death from the Final Destination Series |Moviefone|
Fun with GIFs: The Many Interpretations of the Head Nod |Pajiba|
Overthrowing a Third World Country in Five Easy Steps |The Smoking Jacket|
VIDEO BELOW: Nero is a cat burglar |via Arbroath|
[Pictures via TheFrogman and GingerHaze]
Join The Discussion: Log In With