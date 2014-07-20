These Drawings Of Other People’s Selfies Are The Only Good Selfies

The concept behind French Girls, an app named after Kate Winslet’s immortal line in Titanic (the developers thought about going with a The Reader reference, until everyone remembered they hadn’t seen The Reader), is simple: “take selfies, get drawings.” All you have to do is upload a selfie to the app, and before long, a (hopefully not perverted) stranger will show you what you look like to them.
It helps if the anonymous artist takes drugs. And likes Dick Butt. Here are some examples.
i fucking lost it when i saw the black dude with dreads.
The young woman with the inhaler is gorgeous. That is all.
The smurf one is hilarious.
yeah. it had me cracking up too!
yeah the smurf one wins. close second is the dalmatian (that one took me a second or two)
Haha….good stuff.
a very timely app
Fucking Majin Buu….