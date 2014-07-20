These Drawings Of Other People’s Selfies Are The Only Good Selfies

The concept behind French Girls, an app named after Kate Winslet’s immortal line in Titanic (the developers thought about going with a The Reader reference, until everyone remembered they hadn’t seen The Reader), is simple: “take selfies, get drawings.” All you have to do is upload a selfie to the app, and before long, a (hopefully not perverted) stranger will show you what you look like to them.

It helps if the anonymous artist takes drugs. And likes Dick Butt. Here are some examples.

26 - 3J6qp3D

25 - 6MdEWrN

24 - hgL4FDb

23 - qDdLlQX

20 - HvhZYWl

18 - mDxaN8w

17 - eV45YAW

16 - fi9j6aZ

15 - mWLuPk6

14 - tMkVrjG

13 - MTwVBNf

11 - zitsgro

10 - 5shJZYz

09 - pFAcYCA

08 - 37lMh24

05 - 5bCYIn7

04 - ai2JVFY

03 - SjroGZL

02 - QwUSHvr

01 - EJBmm3v

Via Imgur

