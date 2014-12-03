These Female Officers Are In Hot Water For Posting Racy Selfies On Social Media

The ladies of the New York Police Department are in trouble today after pictures of them surfaced on an Instagram account called “Blueline Beauties.” The photos feature at least a half dozen officers in bikinis, thongs and short dresses with an accompanying pic in their dress blues. According to NYPD regulations, that’s a no-no.

“Members of the Police Department are prohibited from posting photographs of themselves in uniform without the prior authorization,” an NYPD spokesman said. “This does not include photographs taken during official department ceremonies.” “Members of the service found to be in violation of the order may be subject to disciplinary action,” the spokesman said.

This policy seems out-of-date and for lack of a better term, stupid. As you can see from the photos below, we’re not talking x-rated material, just garden variety selfies.

To be fair, it’s not just women the NYPD’s going after. There’s also an account called “Blueline Beefcakes” posting pics of men in uniform. If identified, they too will be punished. So, in summary, yes we’re all dumber for these outdated social media regulations.

Strive to be better NYPD, seriously.

[New York Daily News]