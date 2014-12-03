These Female Officers Are In Hot Water For Posting Racy Selfies On Social Media

The ladies of the New York Police Department are in trouble today after pictures of them surfaced on an Instagram account called “Blueline Beauties.” The photos feature at least a half dozen officers in bikinis, thongs and short dresses with an accompanying pic in their dress blues. According to NYPD regulations, that’s a no-no.
“Members of the Police Department are prohibited from posting photographs of themselves in uniform without the prior authorization,” an NYPD spokesman said. “This does not include photographs taken during official department ceremonies.”
“Members of the service found to be in violation of the order may be subject to disciplinary action,” the spokesman said.
This policy seems out-of-date and for lack of a better term, stupid. As you can see from the photos below, we’re not talking x-rated material, just garden variety selfies.
To be fair, it’s not just women the NYPD’s going after. There’s also an account called “Blueline Beefcakes” posting pics of men in uniform. If identified, they too will be punished. So, in summary, yes we’re all dumber for these outdated social media regulations.
Strive to be better NYPD, seriously.
*Sniffs*
Smell like bacon in this motherfucker…
Meow
It’s not about the selfies, though, it’s about the uniform. I can understand why, especially now, police departments would want to have tight control over their image.
Revised NYPD motto: You can kill a man with a choke-hold, but you can’t post your mirror selfie.
“We’ve got standards god damnit!”
I thought NYPD’s preferred method was a broom stick up the ass. Or have they gotten more personal now?
Correction: plunger up the ass.
[www.cnn.com]
I always get my “household objects that are used by NYPD as assault weapons” mixed up.
It’s funny that the sexy selfies aren’t the problematic ones. It’s the uniformed selfies that got them in trouble. Strange policy, not entirely sure I understand it, but I guess it’s just about preventing potentially bad representations of the department. Oddly, it sounds like it would be permissible to juxtapose the plainclothes selfies next to, like, a picture from the academy graduation ceremony.
Thigh-tat cop is sexy.
“To ‘serve’ and protect” never sounded better.
“You have the right to remain sexy. Anything you touch can and will be held against you in the court of sex. If you cannot afford a sex-tourney..”
hahahahahaha
I hope none of these lovely young ladies have to break up a rowdy bachelor party. Great googley moogley…
Last paragraph, beneath the photos that arent racy at all, unless you consider a body builder photo at the bottom to be one…
“To be fair, it’s not just women the NYPD’s going after. There’s also an account called “Blueline Beefcakes” posting pics of men in uniform. If identified, they too will be punished.”
Nothing fair about this post, Uproxx. Have I mentioned how much new management sucks now?
I thought the top brass would want police to engraciate themselves and break down the barriers with them and the public
When they say, ‘anything you say can be held against you’, don’t say “BREASTS”.
Posting selfies!? This is BY FAR the worst thing the police has done lately! I am outraged!
In all fairness, you should bring on the beefcakes.
“Members of the service found to be in violation of the order may be subject to disciplinary action.” Of course. Because we all know that the main problem with the NYPD is posting selfies.
Seems like an overreaction.
An overerection?
“Racy” … bullshit.
I don’t see how this is a a “dumb” or “outdated” regulation. They are not saying that these men and women can’t post selfies, they are saying they can’t post selfies *in uniform* without approval. That’s reasonable. Post any pic of yourself that you want wearing (or not wearing) whatever you like, outside of your uniform. But post a pic in uniform, and you are representing the department.
Not gonna lie, while they’re all cute / hot, I did their in-uniform photos over their off-duty ones. ‘Sup Officers, how you doin’?
The bodybuilder gal, just gave me a Marshal Stiffy!
The last one HAS to be a man