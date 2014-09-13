These Frat Boys Lip Syncing To Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See All Day

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Even frat boys can’t help but love Taylor Swift. The guys of Delta Sigma Phi Beta Mu fraternity at Transylvania University decided to show of their lip dubbing skills to the pop singer’s new single “Shake It Off” and the results are hilarious. The video kicks off with a shot of one of the frat members passed out on the couch. After curing his hangover with a few pills, the guy jumps up and starts lip syncing to Swift’s catchy tune. The entire video was shot in one take and bounces back and forth, through different rooms and down the halls of the frat’s dorm showing the guys partying to T Swizzle’s “sick beat.”

While Swift’s original music video was admittedly funny, watching a dorm full of dudes belt out lines like “the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate” while showing off some pretty awkward dance moves might just be the best thing we’ve ever seen, and it looks like Swift thinks so too. After the video gained over 700,000 likes on YouTube, Swift sent the boys some love on Twitter:

This is quite simply the best day of my life. #wemadeit http://t.co/1OeWyFkf9w — Daniel Lyvers (@The_DanTheMan) September 12, 2014

We can get down to that.