The Grossest Senior Prank Ever Involves ‘Mandatory Vagina Inspections’

I’ve been duped by the Wallet Inspector and the Federal Boob Inspector (I was not their target demographic…), but even I wouldn’t be dumb enough to fall for “Mandatory Vagina Inspection.” As a senior prank, high schoolers at Prior Lake High School in Minnesota mailed out letters alerting all female students that on Friday, May 23rd, a mandatory health inspection will be conducted. It does NOT sound medically legit.

So many high fives were exchanged over Barry McCockiner.

Via KSTP