The Grossest Senior Prank Ever Involves ‘Mandatory Vagina Inspections’

I’ve been duped by the Wallet Inspector and the Federal Boob Inspector (I was not their target demographic…), but even I wouldn’t be dumb enough to fall for “Mandatory Vagina Inspection.” As a senior prank, high schoolers at Prior Lake High School in Minnesota mailed out letters alerting all female students that on Friday, May 23rd, a mandatory health inspection will be conducted. It does NOT sound medically legit.
So many high fives were exchanged over Barry McCockiner.
No oral exam?
Tuesday’s the 27th, not the 26th. I call FAKE!
“Failure to possess a vagina will result in an automatic FAIL. No exceptions.”
He he Minnesota Health Code 69 he he
And yes, the inspector will be wearing the standard issue oversized badge and rainbow clown wig. That’s how you know he’s a professional.
Will there be a taste test?
