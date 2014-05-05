These Panic-Inducing Condom Ads Feature Couples Literally Vacuum-Sealed Together

A Japanese photographer who goes by Photographer Hal was commissioned for a series of condom ads for a Japanese sex shop chain, Condomania — in which he arranges real couples into an empty futon bag and then SUCKS ALL OF THE AIR OUT, HOLY MOTHER OF GOD.

The couples stay vacuum-packed in the bag for 10 seconds and are fed sips of oxygen from a can in between shots, which, to me sounds like exactly something from a Hostel or Saw torture porn-style movie, but maybe I just don’t understand “art.” Hal, who based the campaign on his “Flesh Love” series, says the following about his work:

“Human beings aren’t completed if they’re just by themselves. It’s when they come together, when they come really close, that they’re finally completed,” he says. “That’s why I pack them together.”

Look, if I’m not down with sharing a toothbrush with my husband, odds are I’m not going to risk suffering a heart-ruining panic attack to achieve “final completion.”

Photographer Hal delves more into his process in the following video clip. Panic sufferers be forewarned:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Huffington Post)