These People Paid $400 To Stand Awkwardly Next To Avril Lavigne Without Touching Her

Brazilian Avril Lavigne fans paid a whopping R$800 (about the equivalent of $400USD) to be photographed standing next to their idol and her dumb Skrillex hair at a meet and greet, which didn’t even include the price of the ticket. And what else did their $400 buy them? Oh, just strict instructions to stand an arm’s length away from Lavigne, not to hug or touch her in any way, under any circumstances, unless she hugged or touched them first.
For her part — because the beauty of Avril Lavinge is that her sh*tty attitude far surpasses the stank of her music or fashion choices — the “Sk8er Boi” singer handled the fans request with aplomb, teeth-grittingly smiling the way one does when being asked to pose with a distant great aunt at a family reunion while your mom tries to figure out to hold the camera the right way.
If I paid $400 to meet Avril Lavigne only to be told that I had to stand next to her while she silently seethed at my existence, I would at least take the opportunity to get a photo of myself giving both middle fingers to Avril Lavigne, which actually might be worth $400. I guess that’s what separates me from your average, run-of-the-mill Avril Lavigne fan, though.
All photos via imgur
(Via Jezebel)
wow
Fans can be hella’ Obnoxious… So… This Is Understandable… But… Still Pretty WHACK Though… *shrugs*
I’m still just trying to wrap my head around the idea that there are people who still like Avril Lavigne.
That .gif at the end was so perfect. I LOL’d.
I missed the point when she turned from just a singer to a total douchebag. Maybe I blinked.
Just be sure to stand far enough away to keep the stank off of you.
Absolutely understandable. I wouldn’t want anyone fanatical enough to spend 400$ for one picture touching me either
I heard she does this because she was once assaulted or groped at a meet and greet once, which, fair play. I will defend a woman’s right to be safe from such things until the end of time. But come on. This is a bit extreme, even for people dumb enough to pay $400 just to meet Avril and probably splurged even more to watch her “sing.”
Stallone did the same thing at NYCC last year. Except the autograph was also $400 as well. So $800 dollars to stand across a table without eye contact and he signs your picture (which if you didn’t bring anything for him to sign yourself, probably costed extra). Then a few hours later you get pushed and shoved and then essentially thrown next to him, take the picture, and pushed away even quicker.
Best 800 dollars I ever spent.
…..
…..
…..
…..
….Kidding of course.
Well when I rule the world I now know the first group of people who will die by my hand. So vote for me as your supreme rule. You will not regret it or else.
I thought I was an idiot for paying $200 each for photos with Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles from Supernatural, but at least they will hug you and even talk to you genuinely, even if it’s just for a few seconds! Avril Lavigne isn’t worth 10 cents.