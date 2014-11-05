These Photos Of Emma Stone In ‘Cabaret’ Will Have You On The Next Plane To New York

I’ve only seen four Broadway musicals: The Lion King, Rock of Ages (look, it was a free ticket, OK?), The Book of Mormon, and most recently, Cabaret. I could lie and say that I attended the last one because I was curious how Sam Mendes and Rob Marshall’s revival compared to their 1998 production, but no, it was actually because I wanted to see Michelle Williams and Alan Cumming act all slinky and sexy in Paris. It was pretty good, but now I’m ready to see it again because Emma Stone is filling in for Williams as Sally Bowles, and, well, she looks like this.

There’s an easy Birdman joke to be made here, but not enough people have seen that excellent movie, so I won’t spoil anything. So, go see Birdman, maybe rent Multiplicity on DVD, then buy a ticket to see Emma Stone sing “Don’t Tell Mama.”

