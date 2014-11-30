Japan Blows Us Away With This Commercial That Fries Up A Shrimp Dinner With Cannons And Fireballs

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I’ve never made shrimp at home, but I think I want to try after watching this clip. All I need is a big red button, a modified tee-shirt cannon, a flour poofing apparatus, a liquid egg dispenser, FIRE, a target, and the guiding spirit of Mr. Wizard. After all of that, it’s bon appétit.

In all seriousness, I don’t trust any method of shrimpmaking that Bubba Blue didn’t mention and this is actually a commercial and not a how-to video, so I wouldn’t try this at home. That said, at least it looks bad-ass.

(Source: YouTube via Tastefully Offensive)