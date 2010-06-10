These Windows Generate Electricity

#China
Entertainment Editor
06.10.10

The Chin Hua solar window debuted at the International Optoelectronics Week in Taipei, China. The slightly tinted window in the gallery below can generate two watts of light. Not much, but it’s a start. For comparison, a clock radio takes about four watts, a Wii takes eighteen, and your uncle’s powerchair takes 7 x 1019 watts (he’s so fat).

Darker tinted solar windows can generate more electricity. So you could install the darkest ones facing your neighbors, then stand behind the window doing the no-pants dance and yelling, “I’m making electricity, you whores!” and those whores wouldn’t even know it. Which is why you need to add a bullhorn to this dance. Because those whores need to know.

[Endgadget]

