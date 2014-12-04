Got $150? This 76-Year-Old Texas Woman Is Selling A ‘Haunted’ Sword On Craigslist.

Presented without commentary, here is the Austin Craigslist ad of a 76-year-old woman hoping to sell what she claims is a “haunted” sword:

The full text:

This sword is from the 1700s. I got it at an antique store in my memaw’s home town back in 1984. The person who sold it to me told me to be careful because there is a 90+% chance that it is cursed. Since it’s been in my house my life has descended into pure chaos. My knitting group came over and they all said they could feel a strange energy in my sword room (I have a collection of over 100 swords. This is my only haunted sword). Since i got this sword, about 3 times a week a crucifix will fall off of my wall for no reason. I am 76 years old. I cannot have this cursed item in my house anymore. Please take it off my hands!!

Now, as it has been pointed out by certain members of the UPROXX staff, there is at least a decent chance that this could be a fake. Let’s examine the evidence now, shall we?

Indications pointing towards fake:

The plausibility of a 76-year-old having mastered the use of Craigslist when my mom still can’t figure out how to use her cell phone.

The plausibility of a collection of over 100 swords having only one haunted one? Come on.

Her “memaw’s” home town. Some touches are a little too perfect.

Indications point towards real:

The part about the knitting group. 76-year-old ladies do like to knit, after all.

If that lady in the picture isn’t the lady in the ad, then who is she? Did some hipster tell his grandma to pose with a sword and look crazy? Unlikely.

I really, really want it to be.

So I guess it’s a draw. Real or fake, it definitely entertained me for like twenty minutes today, so either way it’s a win in my book.

UPDATE: Definitely a fake. Robo Panda saw it circulating on Reddit a few years back. GODDAMN YOU, INTERNET.

(Via i09)