This ‘Anthony Carmelo’ Doll From Walmart Looks A Lot Like…Jeremy Lin?

#Carmelo Anthony
Senior Editor
12.15.14 2 Comments

FACTS:

-This is a 14″ Anthony Carmelo doll on Walmart’s website
-There is no player on the New York Knicks named ‘Anthony Carmelo’
-There is no player in NBA history named ‘Anthony Carmelo’
-There is a player named ‘Carmelo Anthony’
-He plays for the New York Knicks
-He does not wear #17
-He is black
-Jeremy Lin once played for the New York Knicks
-He wore #17
-He is Asian

HYPOTHESIS I: This Jeremy Lin doll is being re-purposed as a fake player named Anthony Carmelo.

HYPOTHESIS II: Anthony Carmelo is a mysterious draft holdover from the Isiah Thomas era.

HYPOTHESIS III: Walmart’s drunk

[Complex]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSAnthony CarmeloCARMELO ANTHONYjeremy linTALES FROM WALMART

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP