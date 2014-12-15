This ‘Anthony Carmelo’ Doll From Walmart Looks A Lot Like…Jeremy Lin?

FACTS:
-This is a 14″ Anthony Carmelo doll on Walmart’s website
-There is no player on the New York Knicks named ‘Anthony Carmelo’
-There is no player in NBA history named ‘Anthony Carmelo’
-There is a player named ‘Carmelo Anthony’
-He plays for the New York Knicks
-He does not wear #17
-He is black
-Jeremy Lin once played for the New York Knicks
-He wore #17
-He is Asian
HYPOTHESIS I: This Jeremy Lin doll is being re-purposed as a fake player named Anthony Carmelo.
HYPOTHESIS II: Anthony Carmelo is a mysterious draft holdover from the Isiah Thomas era.
HYPOTHESIS III: Walmart’s drunk
Im pretty sure its hypothesis #2