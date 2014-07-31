This Awesome Guy Posed For Maternity Photos When His Pregnant Wife Didn’t Want To

Pregnant women often like to document their paths to motherhood with professional photos of them and their exposed bellies. While the sentiments behind such pics seem harmless enough, the end results are not always as endearing as the mothers-to-be would hope. (Some are downright creepy and awkward, let’s be real.)

Cue this clever husband, who took a batch of “maternity” photos to end ALL maternity photos ever after his wife opted not to partake in the tradition herself. The hubby struck a few lovely poses with his own (beer) belly and it’s pretty darn hilarious — from the pensive, black-and-white snapshots to the playful “LOOK AT ME AND MY RADIANT MOTHERLY GLOW!” moments. Check out a few of my favorites below.

View the rest of the priceless pictures here.

Reddit via Jezebel

