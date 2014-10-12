This Bar’s Bathroom Has A Peephole Into The Strip Club Next Door

Senior Editor
10.12.14 5 Comments

I’ve heard of glory holes in bathrooms, but peep holes? That’s a whole different beast you guys. The Pole Position sports pub in Tacoma, Washington is located next to a strip club called Dreamgirls. In an attempt to entice male patrons, the bathroom has a peephole over the urinal.

That awkward moment when you got a boner in the pisser.

As many users on reddit noted, this might just be a looping video of some kind. My idea of pretending I had a prostate issue just went down…well, it just went down the urinal.

