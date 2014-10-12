This Bar’s Bathroom Has A Peephole Into The Strip Club Next Door

I’ve heard of glory holes in bathrooms, but peep holes? That’s a whole different beast you guys. The Pole Position sports pub in Tacoma, Washington is located next to a strip club called Dreamgirls. In an attempt to entice male patrons, the bathroom has a peephole over the urinal.
That awkward moment when you got a boner in the pisser.
As many users on reddit noted, this might just be a looping video of some kind. My idea of pretending I had a prostate issue just went down…well, it just went down the urinal.
they should really swap names
Wooow
That is dope as fuck
Another washington story today.
What the hell is going on and why havent i been to this place?
“It’s a sex crime.”
It kinda looks like it is from GTA or something.