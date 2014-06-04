This Black Man Had The Right Response To A White Stripper Calling Him The N-Word

UPDATE: Racist Stripper Lady Doesn’t Understand What She Did Wrong; Has A Black Cousin
There are (unfortunately) thousands of horrible racists on YouTube, either being filmed in the act of calling someone the most hurtful word they can think of, or, for some reason, they’re the one doing the filming. The video below falls into the former category, with a black man in a car in Cheektowaga, New York, recording a white woman repeatedly calling him a “n*gger” (in front of her poor kids) because he had the audacity to start his car? It’s unclear exactly what provoked her, beside her clearly being a terrible person, but what separates this is from all the other tone-deaf racist tirades is one line:
“You know how many cops I’ve stripped for!”
She seems fun. *rolls up window*
I can’t believe this happened outside of a Dollar General.
I’m legitimately shocked. Dollar General is typically the classiest of all dollar stores.
If that facebook page doesn’t scream trashy; I don’t know what does.
Oh right… he’s the racist.
Stay Classy Cheektavegas
@In Da Buff I love the fact that everyone I’ve ever met from WNY calls it Cheektavegas.
@Upstate Underdog I believe the “official” town lawn ornament is the Pink Flamingo
nails on a fucking chalkboard. my god.
What accent is this with “STAHRTING MY CAYHR”
Sounds like the Buffalo accent.
@jon_k @illcosby Please don’t blame the City of Buffalo (we have enough of our own problems) – this is a suburb
I completely agree!LOL!
I love how he keeps his cool and just keeps recording this vile, ignorant woman.
He totally could be there. His ass just got fired.
“Racist fucking n****r” is one of the most hilariously self-defeating phrases I’ve ever heard. What a twat this woman is.
Right? But can’t be shocked, cunts gonna be cunty.
It really pairs well with the “I know every cop in town because I blew every cop in town” defense.
And a rebel to America.
She’s probably not going to change her opinion on black people. The dude should have played the role she wanted him to be and pimp slapped her with his giant cock until she backed down.
A good old-fashioned mollywopping would do her good.
I feel so sorry for those kids.
That was my first thought too.
Same here… I can’t imagine doing shit like in front of any children, much less my own. Mind-blowing what some kids have to live with.
Not for nothing but the kid looks pretty comfortable on the pole out front.
I feel as though, in her rage, she got confused as to who the racist in this situation was. And way to parent lady, raising the leaders of tomorrow.
Those children (hopefully) won’t be leading anything/anyone any time soon
WNY is a super racist place. It does work both ways though. This lady is nuts. And sadly typical.
Get some white people going about Niagara Falls and watch the fireworks.
This is why I don’t go to Dollar General anymore, crazy ass stripers walking around
“crazy ass stripers walking around” … making stripes everywhere. It’s impossible to park, I tell you.
Well not saying she’s in the wrong cause she is for saying the word but also why would he be saying the word as well why not “she’s be calling me the ‘n’ word” since he’s still saying it in front of her kids and he’s basically telling her good parenting when he’s basically saying it also.
I’m curious to know why the reason she flipped out and what happened prior to him recording her and what he did. Sure he says he just turned on his car and she says that scared her kids but that makes no sense, cause then her kids will get scared all the time going out in public lol
So yeah she’s horrible for using the word over and over in front of her kids and throwing a big fit but I’d like to know what he did that caused all this in the first place and likely we’ll never know.
Agreed completely. For the first 2 minutes of the recording, it’s him saying it while the kids are there. How does him calling her a bad parent for saying the word in front of her kids cancel out his exact same action? It doesn’t. Also, recording this whole fiasco. Why? What is the purpose? Was he hoping it would pry an apology from her horribly misguided head? That would have never happened. Was it to show that racism is alive and well in America and if someone isn’t preserving it forever digitally, that it never happened to begin with?
This woman is vile, spewing hate all over the place. I think sitting in your car and filming her for 4 minutes is just stirring up the shit pot to see what falls out.
@Alice Was Pushed I can’t blame him one bit for recording. Who are the police going to believe if they come out there? The white lady with her two adorable kids who will show them her boobs and possibly give them a handy in the cruiser or the black guy?
I also think possibly his music/bass in his stereo may have been what startled the kids, but no need to start lobbing N-bombs.
@MagSeven I get what you’re saying, but half of this video was him repeating the word over and over while she yelled ‘Because you scared my kids!’ (for whatever stupid reason to begin with). It’s a bit like poking a bee-hive is what I’m saying. What would the police have done? And why would one assume they would automatically side with the woman in return for sexual favors?? There are plenty of witnesses (they’re right in front of the main entrance of the store). I’m just agreeing with @Oh Jeezus that this woman was so very wrong for saying what she did, but to sit there and record it for 4 minutes and egg the batshit crazy woman on, to get her to a level where she’s even more vile and worked up, it just doesn’t make sense. Even if the police did show up, would he show the first 2 minutes of the video where it’s only him saying the word repeatedly, or just the last 2 minutes where she’s flying off the handle?
@Alice Was Pushed The sexual favors thing was a joke on my part, but I fully believe a white woman and her kids are going to get the benefit of the doubt over a lone black man with the police without a video to back him up. She can easily have her kids lie for her or coach them and then he’s off to jail for whatever reason (possibly just a disturbing the peace charge). He was right to record in case an actual physical altercation occurred or police/lawyers were going to get involved is all I’m saying.
Just saying a word out loud is meaningless. Using it to be intentionally venomous and spiteful is entirely different. The fact that you don’t know that, and that you are probably not a-typical, is incredibly discouraging. Why? Because it encourages the use of the word by giving it super-normal powers.
Also, if none of you has personally had someone publicly degrade you because of the color of your skin, you have zero grounds to have an ‘opinion’ on how he handled himself.
The attitude that if I haven’t experienced something, I don’t deserve to have an opinion about it is nonsensical. If the man in the video isn’t himself a parent, then he had zero grounds to comment on the parenting qualities of the woman in the video? Or are there a particular class of experiences where personal exposure is a prerequisite? We all go through life forming opinions about all sorts of things based solely on our experience.
All of that said, I agree that the venom behind the use is the majority of what matters. Also, it isn’t his responsibility to parent those children. If he is using language that she doesn’t want her kids to hear, she could have walked away. Instead she chose to stay and spew more and more vitriol. She was horrible.
She looks alot like pornstar Tory Lane
That’s an insult to Tory Lane (Though I do agree).
She looks like Tory Lane if Tory Lane got hit by a bus….and Tory Lane is no prize to begin with.
Upstate New York is hurting for strippers.
And then some. Who’s paying to check out 32-39-35?
“You know how many cops I’ve stripped for!”
If I had a dollar for ever time I’ve heard that one……………
“If I had a dollar for ever time I’ve heard that one……………”
I’d be shopping at the Dollar General
I dont think any cop would want to see that old dried up cunt on stage.
She’s a stripper? I can just imagine getting a lap dance from her and feeling the last vestiges of heterosexuality slipping away. As she whispers “n*gger” in my ear I just imagine a large African dong sliding its way into my anal cavity, and it feels so right.
Janelle Ambrosia…nice stage name
Yeah – Ambrosia. A salad your aunt brings to Thanksgiving that nobody eats.
The best part was when he did up the window.
If it would’ve happened outside Big Earl’s Bait ‘N Diner in Pittsburgh, TX, this video wouldn’t have been found…
Isnt this a legit hate crime? Slander? Something? Arrest this bitch and take her kids away! She obvisously does not know how to teach them.
This thing is now blowing up all over MSM & social media here In Da Buff – she has already closed down her FB page, Buffalo Twitter is rolling so fast I can’t even read all the posts, it is fascinating like watching a train wreck. People are posting her address, twitter handle etc. She even called in to a radio station (WBLK) to try and tell her side of the story – [wblk.com]
i got a good chuckle out of the fact that the radio station is called WBLK
just to save people some time. this was her response.
Her kid getting startled by the guy turning his car has now to turned into “he almost hit my kid with his car”
He insulted her but, she doesnt remember what he said when ask by interviewer
She not a racist because she has a black cousin
she used nigger as a term for ignorant person and not racially
She is bi-polar and it his fault for making her upset
She has nothing against black people but her kids do (in OG vid she said her kids hate black people)
Her Ex is using this to take away her kids from her
She has no regrets and doesnt think she should apologize
So proud to see my neighborhood represented.
Racism is an evolved tool for sexual selection and an unconscious competitive strategy in reproductive/sexual competition in humans. Those that use it have unconscious aims to eliminate competition for mates from other races, which results in sexually handicapping a larger group of individuals than other denigrative individual categories of weight, height, education, beauty. Racism is the sum total, of all the unconscious strategic moves by one race to render another race ineffective in mate competition.
Anything that human beings, along with every other species do, that manifests itself as a widespread phenomenon or more specifically a common behavior trait has to have a reproductive benefit. The end game in all organisms is survival towards reproduction. Some have always said that everything we do, we do to the glory of god. I say that everything we do, we do to the maximization of our reproductive success. Racism is not the end in itself but is a procedural and statistical tool that humans incorporate in the everyday arsenal to further the propagation of their genes.?
Racism = Pigment tribalism —> {Tool for sexual selection and a leg up(inexcusable pun) in mate selection, monopolization of reproductive resources by denigrating other races.} – Its a human/organism thing. we are in biological competition. we compete from the womb to the grave. racism is just one thing we use to compete. good luck
I do likes me a big ole ba-donka donk.
I am sorry and I may be wrong for where my sympathy went , but I feel an abundant amount of sorrow for the supposed cops that she stripped for , but maybe I am wrong .
I guarantee she banged at least 5 black dudes in her life…one of them inevitably cheated on her and her hatred was born.
She actually looks a little mixed herself.
I think we all know that no black guys would date her, not unless she gains about 60lbs. Am I right.
1) Hers must be the saddest goddamn strip club in upstate new york. I can smell the Family Dollar industrial-size lotion sensor from here.
2) This is the polar opposite of casual racism. She’s doubling down on the ignorance front.
Slammed that racism down on the table like a domino smh lol
Jesus Christ, already. It is 2014. Aren’t black people accustomed to being called that word yet?
If not us, who? If not now, when?
This is probably Obama’s fault. I’m sure of it. I can feel it in my bones.
Quit feeling your bone. Pervert.
I just want to say that the soundtrack to this is excellent.
She really messed up the lyrics.
I mean REALLY messed them up.
What a horrible negative display for her children to witness. By our actions do they learn and she’s showing them first hand how to hate. They should be removed from her care foever.
Daddy issues
Racist Stripper: “I’m bringing their father down here.”
Black Male: “Please do.”
When a black man says “please do” that is universally your cue to stop whatever it is that you’re doing and apologize for what you’ve done. That’s the social equivalent of the President opening the lid for the nuclear launch button.
*c.f. “I wish you would”
She’s more of a n****r than he is.
Anyone think her Husband was secretly hoping the dude got out of his car and caved in her mouth just so he wouldn’t have to hear that awful noise for a few days
Woof. That’s about as hateful as speech can get.
“Racist ignorant nigger” just might be the Triple Crown of fucktardery. By the Nine, that’s fucked up.
Actually, what’s *really* fucked up is that this happened in New York. The Texas equivalent of this woman probably has a lynching rope as the strap for her knockoff Coach purse.
I need a lapdance
omg. her twitter says she’s following Donald Sterling. This just legitimately gets better.
I laughed when he rolled up his window and she started yelling at a random person walking by. Stupid, ignorant, hate-filled people will have a go at anybody
“You’re a racist nigger!”
Welp, that’s an oxymoron if I’ve ever heard one
She isn’t all that to be calling someone out their name and character, she is the one acting like a n _ _ _ _a, not him. She is outright ignorant.
please update us on the results of husband and police coming to her crazy aid, she is a crazy messed up woman.
