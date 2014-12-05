This Boobs-Shaped Florida Nightclub Once Known As ‘The Booby Trap’ Will Sadly Be Demolished

#Florida
12.05.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

It’s finally happened, you guys. I didn’t think it could be accomplished by one thousand chimpanzees blogging from one thousand laptops — but twice in the same week I’ve now covered stories involving strip clubs formerly known as “The Booby Trap.” While the last one took place in Detroit’s scenic Eight Mile neighborhood, this one comes courtesy of Florida. As if there could be two more appropriate places in the country to house strip clubs known as “The Booby Trap.”

This Booby Trap is located in Winter Park, Florida, which currently houses Club Rio but is most famously known by its original and much better name, is on the verge of being sold and demolished. After years of criminal activity and arrests of both Club Rio clientele and employees alike (in addition to residents claiming that the club is an “eyesore”), the city is offering to buy the property for $990,000 — well beyond the property value which ranges from $455,000 to $830,000, depending on the source.

If Winter Park city commissioners vote to approve the deal on December 8th — which is apparently looking very likely — then the city will demolish the property and sell it, with strict regulations that no adult-oriented business will be allowed to open at the site.

I can’t say for sure whether or not Sara McLachlan had a boobs-shaped strip club in mind when she wrote this song, but I feel like it’s pretty appropriate given the circumstances.

(ClickOrlando / WESH2 via BroBible)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Florida
TAGSboobytrapFLORIDASTRIP CLUBS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP