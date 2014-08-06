This Boy Waited Hours To Meet Elsa From ‘Frozen.’ He Was Very Disappointed.

#Frozen
Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.06.14 9 Comments

It takes a sort of person to dress up like a famous cartoon character not at Disney World or someplace where that’s part of your job description, but at Barnes & Noble, where you work as a cashier. Considering the expression on poor Elsa from Frozen‘s face, which is matched only by the look of shocked disappointment on the little boy’s, who waited in line for TWO HOURS for this moment, I can only assume putting on ill-fitting wigs isn’t something she has much experience with. But hey, it’s a resume builder. Maybe next time she can spin a sign outside while dressed as Mulan, or something.

Somehow, it gets better/worse.

Those kids are officially terrified of snow now.

Via Reddit

