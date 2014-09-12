This Cancer Survivor Is Rolling A Giant Testicle Across The Country To Raise Awareness

This A 31-year-old testicular cancer survivor, Thomas Cantley, is pushing a six foot inflatable testicle across the country to raise awareness for the disease. GO ON, you’ve got my attention. After being diagnosed with stage three testicular cancer in 2009, Cantley wanted to do something to encourage other men to get tested, so naturally he decided upon: Giant testicle! Cantley began his journey is Santa Monica on September 4th and will end up in New York City sometime in October. He’s like the Forrest Gump of nut cancer!

KSBW News spoke with Cantley around the start of his experiment:

“I wanted to do sort of a social experiment,” Cantley said. “I didn’t want to force myself on anyone, and what this does, it forces people to come to me, ask me, ‘What is this, what’s it about, it kind of looks like a testicle, what’s going on?’ It creates that conversation.” “It’s a 96 percent survival rate if caught early, so when you catch it early at stage one, its not progressive, it’s contained,” Cantley said. “I’m doing it for these people, these survivors, these young guys,” Cantley said. “I want to prove you don’t need billions of dollars or the promise of a cure to make a difference in the fight against cancer. I also want to prove community is built on compassion and kindness.”

I 100% support his quest. Nuts are the great comedic unifier across age, race and gender and should be protected as such. #HERO

