This Conniving Mother Got Revenge On Her Misbehaving Kids With A Fake Letter From Santa

Elf on the Shelf is a great way to keep your crappy kids in line for one blessed month out of the year so you can have some peace and quiet — FOR GOD’S SAKE — but a mother from Surrey, United Kingdom found a better, more sadistically creative was to do her holiday blackmailing.
Laura Cole was sick of her son, Tyler, and daughter, Freya, fighting and being difficult, so she left a letter from Santa in their stocking, which her daughter excitedly discovered. That excitement was short-lived, if this transcript obtained by The Daily Mail is any indication.
Dear Tyler and Freya,
I have been watching you for the last few weeks and I am certain that you will both be on my naughty list. You have not been good children. I can see you have been fighting with each other and not treating each other well. This has made me feel extremely disappointed. I am also not impressed with the lack of listening you do Freya and the attitude you have at the moment Tyler. You have 13 sleeps to change this. I will be watching you both very very closely in a hope I can change you to the nice list. If you do not start behaving you will not receive the lovely presents I have for you both.
Remember only good children are on the nice list. I hope to see you on Christmas Eve.
Santa Claus
I think that’s what you call a Santa Claus mic drop. Fortunately, being the resourceful mother she is, Cole managed to capture the entire thing on camera for our viewing enjoyment. (Kids crying with British accents > American kids crying)
