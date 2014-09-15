This Fascinating Video About Making Your Boobs Look Bigger Will Give You Even More Respect For Cleavage

#Viral Videos
Senior Editor
09.15.14 29 Comments

I woke up this morning and said, “Isaac, you are not going to break down video of a woman making her boobs bigger.” Well here we are everyone and here am I adding captions to pictures. My parents are proud, obviously.

But let’s get real for a second. As UPROXX’s expert on boobs (I gave that title to myself), this is truly fascinating. This woman goes from an A cup to OMG BIG BOOBS in just 5 easy steps. Sure it involves a magical bra, a few socks, bronze makeup, a highlighter and lots of lots of manipulation but whatever. Stop complaining you guys.

“I had no idea so much work went into cleavage. I respect it even more now, which I didn’t think was possible.” ~Anonymous UPROXX employee

But seriously, can this girl make my belly go from like a FFF cup to like a C cup? Cause that’d be ideal.

TOPICS#Viral Videos
TAGSboobsbrasViral Videos

