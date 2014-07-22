This Florida Couple Took Their Time Having Sex On A Beach Before Getting Arrested

#Sex #Florida
07.22.14 4 years ago 35 Comments

A Florida couple was arrested on Sunday afternoon for performing an X-rated version of From Here to Eternity: Tampa LAY. Jose “Benny” Caballero and Elissa Alvarez were charged with lewd and lascivious behavior after having sex in front of dozens of beach goers…for 25 minutes.

Witnesses said after the first 25 minutes, the couple took a quick dip in the water, then returned to their beach towel. “They laid on the beach and passed out for hours,” the grandmother said. “We thought they were dead, but when they woke up, they cuddled for a while, then started into the same thing they did before.” (Via)

Typical men: always pretending to be dead before having sex in front of grandmothers.

Via My Fox Tampa Bay

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sex#Florida
TAGSARRESTSbeachesFLORIDAPUBLIC SEXSex

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP