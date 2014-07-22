This Florida Couple Took Their Time Having Sex On A Beach Before Getting Arrested

A Florida couple was arrested on Sunday afternoon for performing an X-rated version of From Here to Eternity: Tampa LAY. Jose “Benny” Caballero and Elissa Alvarez were charged with lewd and lascivious behavior after having sex in front of dozens of beach goers…for 25 minutes.

Witnesses said after the first 25 minutes, the couple took a quick dip in the water, then returned to their beach towel. “They laid on the beach and passed out for hours,” the grandmother said. “We thought they were dead, but when they woke up, they cuddled for a while, then started into the same thing they did before.” (Via)

Typical men: always pretending to be dead before having sex in front of grandmothers.

