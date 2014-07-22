This Florida Couple Took Their Time Having Sex On A Beach Before Getting Arrested

A Florida couple was arrested on Sunday afternoon for performing an X-rated version of From Here to Eternity: Tampa LAY. Jose “Benny” Caballero and Elissa Alvarez were charged with lewd and lascivious behavior after having sex in front of dozens of beach goers…for 25 minutes.
Witnesses said after the first 25 minutes, the couple took a quick dip in the water, then returned to their beach towel. “They laid on the beach and passed out for hours,” the grandmother said. “We thought they were dead, but when they woke up, they cuddled for a while, then started into the same thing they did before.” (Via)
Typical men: always pretending to be dead before having sex in front of grandmothers.
At first glance of the banner pic, I thought this was going to involve Farrah Abraham again.
Sex on the beach is disgusting.
Peach schnapps? Bleh.
Word.
@Otto Man – Technically, sex on anything is kind of disgusting, but it never stopped me.
After the FIRST TWENTY-FIVE MINUTES?!? Please don’t tell my wife this is possible.
It’s totally possible. Have a few beers and wear a condom.
25 minutes? Whatever happened to foreplay, people!
Ha!!
Molly + booze / condom = protracted sex for at least 25, provided you don’t drink & drop too much get whiskey and/or E dick. There’s a good chance you’ll never finish though, but it’s awesome to feel like a mattress king for a while nonetheless.
Starting something you don’t finish is the worst…especially if it is sex…I am all about the finish.
WON’T SOMEBODY THINK OF THE CHILDREN?!
You must have just read the Simpson’s quote story.
[www.youtube.com]
When I was in college my girlfriend and I got caught having sex in my car behind an elementary school on a Sunday. The cop that showed up said that the old ladies in the school had been watching us for 15 mins.
Kind of makes you wonder, if they found it *so* objectionable, why they were watching so long.
You’re in some old lady’s spank bank.
I almost asked the cop the same question.
Do steroids make you last longer or did this guy have whiskey dick?
Of course she’s making a Duck Face in her photos, and of course he’s flexing in his. As always, stay classy, Florida….
Not defending Florida but, if it had been Jersey you’d have said the same thing lol.
Why didn’t they turn the video over to VIVID? They could have made some money.
The video is only 2 & 1/2 minutes long. Just saying.
Should have arrested him for wearing that thong. WTF dude.
The only time I’ve convinced a lady to have sex on the beach was in Florida. Go figure.
Sex on the beach is hot, but not in front of a crowd.
a/s/l?
Doesn’t matter.
Depends on who the crowd is.
Personally, I’m into privacy.
@harvey mooseknuckle 37/M/Mom’s Basement
25 minutes!?! Is this guy the energizer bunny or something?
Looks like we’re about to see those two make another sex tape for vivid in the not so distant future.
I respect the restraint of the witnesses for not trying to stop them until the second time. I guess they might’ve done it earlier if the guy weren’t so ‘roidy-looking.
I wonder if witnessing public fornication would really damage a kid. I would think it’s all in how they and those around them react to it..
Of course. Fucking Florida again. That place never stops does it?
[freetv-miami.blogspot.com]
Looks like he finished the job in those 25 minutes by her smile in the mugshot photo.
This is clearly the audition for a reality show. Well played, Florida Outrage Card.
oh boy