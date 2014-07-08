This Fugitive Was Arrested After He Gave A Newspaper His Opinion On The Washington Redskins Controversy

A Bloomsburg University student, 25-year-old Jake Close, gave his opinion to the Bloomsburg Press Enterprise’s June 30th issue when asked in an opinion poll whether or not the Washington Redskins should change their name amid controversy. Which would have all been well and good if Close wasn’t a fugitive from New York — wanted by Ithaca police for bail jumping in a drug/DUI-related case, with local Bloomsburg authorities actively on the lookout for him. LOL, whups. JimRomenesko.com reports:

“Campus police had been looking for Close for more than a month after being notified by Ithaca City Police in late May,” the Press Enterprise reports. A campus cop saw Close’s picture in the “Your Opinion” column last Monday and staked out the student’s blue Honda. The officer got his man on Sunday afternoon.

FYI, if you’re wondering, Close’s answer to the poll was: “I think they should keep the same name, but change the mascot to a potato,” which was the only answer that was pro-changing the name and/or mascot. Not much of a surprise there, being that Bloomsburg is a central Pennsylvania town full of hillbillies. So, congratulations to Jake Close. While he may be extricated back to New York with probably a slew of new charges thrown at him for skipping bail and leaving the state — on the plus side, not a racist? I’m a glass half full kind of person.