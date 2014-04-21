This Grown Bro Dressed As Iron Man Is The Baseball Fan No Team Deserves

“Babe! Babe? You seen my Iron Man costume? I can’t find where I left the top, and I can’t wear the pants without the top, because I’ll look like a dick. Seriously, the whole point of buying this costume was to wear it when we got your boss’s first row tickets for the Tigers game, and I want to look awesome when I’m talkin’ sh* t to all those p*ssy baseball players. Remember how your sister said she thinks Mike Trout is hot? I’m gonna show that dude what’s up. He’s never seen trash talkin’ like this before, babe. Yo, make sure you fill a Ziploc bag with Jager, babe. Don’t forget like last time. Seriously, where the f*ck is my Iron Man costume? I NEED MY COSTUME! Oh snap, here it is. Babe, why was my Iron Man costume stuffed behind the fridge? Now it’s all wrinkled. Whatever, I’ll still look jacked. F*ckin’ Mike Trout, what a p*ssy.”
He still isn’t as douchey as the adult who wears a baseball glove. Those tools should be banned.
I spent an entire Spring Training game making fun of one of those guys. He’ll think twice.
What’s downright infuriating is that this fuckhat still probably gets laid on a regular basis by good-looking women.
I mean I really hope not, but life is typically cruel that way.
So if he wasn’t in the Iron Man suit, this would be okay? Rippin on Mike Trout is good in any occasion.
You could not be father from the truth with this article. I Am Iron Man. @JT_Volley17
Trout just followed me and tweeted confirming that I wasn’t trash talking him. He is a GREAT guy.
Eh, better than Iron Man 3.