ScarJo Helped Make A Star-Studded Wedding Video For A Surprised Wife

05.19.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

Joe Michalczuk is an entertainment reporter, which is a FANCY way of saying he’s someone who goes from press junket to press junket, asking questions to famous people who are slowly dying inside. I’m not judging — it’s a necessary evil, because every so often, you’ll get an interview like this one.

Or a sweet wedding video. You know Jenny got herself a good one: Joe admitted he was spoken for around Emma Stone, Anne Hathaway, and Scarlett Johansson. Most men wouldn’t do that.

Via Reddit

Around The Web

TAGSHUSBANDS AND WIVESMARRIAGESSCARLETT JOHANSSON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP