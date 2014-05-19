ScarJo Helped Make A Star-Studded Wedding Video For A Surprised Wife

Joe Michalczuk is an entertainment reporter, which is a FANCY way of saying he’s someone who goes from press junket to press junket, asking questions to famous people who are slowly dying inside. I’m not judging — it’s a necessary evil, because every so often, you’ll get an interview like this one.
Or a sweet wedding video. You know Jenny got herself a good one: Joe admitted he was spoken for around Emma Stone, Anne Hathaway, and Scarlett Johansson. Most men wouldn’t do that.
I was going to say that video would make sure he got laid, but since he’s getting married…he’s not gonna get laid.
*rimshot*
Yep – that’s how it works.
Joe: Ok Arnold, say “Joe will always have your back.”
Arnold: “Jenny will get back.”
Joe: “No no…JOE will always have your back.”
Arnold: “No, No … Joe is on Jenny’s back.”
Joe: *in a British accent* “Aw for fawk’s sake Ahnold.”
Arnold: “I’ll be back.”
“Lawrence Fishburne” just made my drink come out my nose.
I still want to see the Scarlett Johannson / Chris Evans sex tape.
Anne Hathaway is an example of an annoying theatre kid. Hugh Jackman is an example of a good one.
Holy shit, this is perfect.
Welp, I’m stealing that video. I’m marrying my Jenny in two weeks.