This Guy Probably Wishes He Heeded The Warning Of The Pedestrian Who Told Him To Stop Racing His Lamborghini

I can’t find any context for this video anywhere on the internet, but from what I can best make out the guy shooting it was capturing an altercation between some jackass drag racing his douchey Lamborghini Aventador and an angry pedestrian (possible resident?) threatening him to stop drag racing. Suffice to say, the lambo driver ignores the irate guy, and that’s where Mr. Rock comes into the picture. I don’t think I have to tell you what happens next, but let’s just say it’s EXTREMELY satisfying.
The guy shooting the video at one point says “What a dick!” Do you think he’s talking about the Lamborghini driver or the angry dude? I honestly can’t tell and after watching this like six times and I’m wasting way too much thought on it.
I was like “no not another portrait video”…. and then he spun it. Well done son. Well done.
This was fixed from the original. Before when he turned, it stayed vertical and just went all fucked.
Ugh, I was trying to nap the other day and some person was on a motorized thing (I never bothered to look out and see who it was and what they were riding) and kept going up and down the block for about 3 hours. One of those ridiculously loud little engines that makes something go….maybe 12 mph while also going up about 12 million decibels. Then after 2 hours and it stopped for a bit, thinking it was over, then they started the “test out the brakes” thing where they rev it hard, go fast, then slam the brakes, which is just as loud.
I know it’s against the law to hit people, but when you’re half awake cuz you haven’t slept much lately cuz the weather’s warmer now so everyone is outside more, motorcyclists are racing down your block, there’s seems to be more crazy people shouting than ever, more accidents which means more sirens (be it cop cars, fire trucks and/or ambulances), and to top it all off, you have to sleep with the windows open cuz you can’t afford to pay extra for the air conditioning AND you’re a light sleeper and every noise keeps you awake?
Let’s just say the image of taking a garbage can, hiding behind park cars and then slamming it into some fuckers head was running through my half awake head for most of that 3 hours. Until I finally gave up on napping and got outta bed, which of course was their cue to turn in for the evening.
Swear to God, if that motherfucker pulls that shit again this weekend, I’m going for a very long walk.
TLDR: Attention seekers suck.
This happens in my hood all the time. It’s always either tiny two strokes or these kind of hilarious looking circus-midget motorcycles with giant adults riding them. Luckily, all the old people on my block call the cops on ’em every single time, so I don’t have to.
I used to have redneck assholes living behind me who drove loud-ass ATVs along our property line about 12 hours a day (I assume they spent the other 12 cooking/smoking meth). We lived out in the country, and the sheriff told us there was nothing they could do if the decibel level at our house was below 85 decibels, no matter the time of day. 84 decibels at 3 am was totes legal. I cannot tell you how much I fantasized about scattering nails or concealed potholes throughout their “course.” Sold our house last year. Urge to kill: fading.
The best are the ones on the motorized razors. Who are these idiots trying to impress? It’s a scooter for people who are too fat and uncoordinated to get anywhere on a skateboard.
It’s all fun and games until you piss me off the point where I pour cooking oil on your car and light it up
What? I don’t mean with the person inside. Just them waking up to see the charred remains of their shitty car
Are we sure he threw rocks and not his giant, clanging brass balls?
I think its awesome that brass balls was sort of hoping hed get out of the car.
I mean, shoot, I get that the guy was pissed off enough to throw a rock at the guy’s Lambo, but if I’m in the Lambo and someone throws a rock at my car I’m getting out to punch them directly into a coma.
This is true. This could have been a lot worse. I guess the pedestrian played the odds, and figured a Lambo owner probably doesn’t carry a gun.
You can’t get out of your car and just shoot someone who is throwing a rock at you. Especially in a lambo that you can just speed away in.
Video evidence of this individual acting with both intent and malice in the destruction of private property is also video evidence of the Lambo owner speeding and driving recklessly.
If I’m Judge Judy – nobody is getting shit.
Is it Florida? Buddy in the Lambo could’ve gone full Zimmerman.
@Andrew: If a person is pissed enough, he can do pretty much whatever comes into his mind at the moment.
It’s satisfying, but what would have made it extremely satisfying is if the Lambo ran into a tree while speeding away from a guy who just threw a rock at him.
That’s what I was hoping for as well.
I was picturing that video from a month or two ago with the jackass driving the pickup truck, who went off the road into the grassy median. That one was a lot more satisfying.
I am going to guess 90% of Lambo owners couldn’t fight worth a shit, you dont make bank learning how to be a tough guy, which is why I am dead broke.
I bet Mayweather owns a Lambo.
Those are pretty good odds. But then there are times like that kid who got stomped out Busta rhymes and friends because they thought he spit on the Bentley. Allegedly the kid was spitting on the street without looking.
So does Guy Fieri.
Mayweather is like 5’7 145 pounds. He would get the shit kicked out of him in a street fight. That’s why folks like him and Beiber don’t walk from their kitchen to their living room without 5 security guards.
He’s definitely calling the pedestrian a dick
That’ll buff right out.
What is wrong with some of you people? That asshole who threw the rock deserved a good Worldtstar knock out. Right or wrong, you don’t throw shit at someone’s car and get admired as a hero. People with fast cars drive fast. Yeah, there were kids but I would’ve respected him more if he had approached the Lambo with his fists and confronted the driver. Who throws a fucking rock at a car anyway? That’s just as pathetic as keying someone’s ride if you ask me. I’m mad for the Lambo owner, hopefully he comes back in the middle of the night like Todd did Andrea in Breaking Bad just to show that rock throwing pedestrian why there are consequences for every dumbass rock throwing action. Take a second and imagine someone throwing at rock at YOUR car regardless of racing or not we have no idea how long those people even tolerated those out-of-towners before Dark Knight here decided to be a “hero”. GTFOH!
People with fast cars don’t have a different speed limit. I don’t think I would resort to the rock scenario if it was my neighborhood and my kids’ lives were at risk, but I certainly understand the motivation.
Of course.