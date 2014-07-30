This Guy Took Shrooms At Comic-Con And Texted His Meltdown To His Girlfriend

Redditor “ansomble” was supposed to have a good time at San Diego Comic-Con. Instead, he went on a bad trip. Because he’s “a moron,” to quote the man himself, “ansomble” took a bunch of mushrooms at Nerd Mecca, so rather than enjoying the Game of Thrones cosplay, he instead got freaked out by the “f*cking person in a dingy rabbit costume” and texted his existential crisis to his poor lady friend.

“Shrooms were a bad idea,” she texted. We disagree.

01 - no5a7ge

02 - 2wjPDrD

03 - pvfzu2D

04 - SN2Aarv

05 - pizYfvI

06 - v1OlfEW

07 - fGXy6w7

08 - iuswvaJ

09 - 51gsVLA

10 - WzQTQwY

11 - JzGAQWY

12 - uCrgNpu

Reddit via Death & Taxes

