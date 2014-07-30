This Guy Took Shrooms At Comic-Con And Texted His Meltdown To His Girlfriend

Redditor “ansomble” was supposed to have a good time at San Diego Comic-Con. Instead, he went on a bad trip. Because he’s “a moron,” to quote the man himself, “ansomble” took a bunch of mushrooms at Nerd Mecca, so rather than enjoying the Game of Thrones cosplay, he instead got freaked out by the “f*cking person in a dingy rabbit costume” and texted his existential crisis to his poor lady friend.
“Shrooms were a bad idea,” she texted. We disagree.
Reddit via Death & Taxes
Turns out he was in a port-o-potty the whole time.
[i.imgur.com]
I wish I could give you a plus 1 or something.
NEVER go full Jaden Smith!
I am going to use that line as often as possible, no matter how random.
“We’re all of out milk.”
“I think I’ve gone full Jaden Smith.”
Thing is, the guy pretty much nailed all of it. That was excellent.
Pussy can’t handle drugs.
The guy is clearly trying too hard. Like the teenager who drinks and plays on them self being more drunk than they are.
Hilarious, the one time I did shrooms at an outdoor concert I also came to the conclusion that they aren’t to be done in public. Best to hide from the normal people while tripping balls.
From my experience they shouldn’t be done in private either.
If God could make the sky all the colors at once, our minds would explode.
But as long as a puppy waved at us we’d survive it and forever prevent suicide.
That was the best line ever.
if god could make the sky all colors at once it would be white
“Why isn’t everyone contacting security? Nothing is secure, really.” Priceless.
This reeks of it being fake…he never misspelled a single word. I have a hard time believing this guy is able to write all fucked up like Hunter S Thompson.
I completely agree with you. Have any of you ever looked at an iPhone screen on shrooms, you have like 4 to choose from. There would surely be a gooble-goble entry at some point. Not buying this.
agreed this is garbage. You cannot be on shrooms and not have a single typo. It’s BS.
This guy is a stoner with an active mind and prefers to text in full and complete sentences. I’m the same way. I harass my girlfriend with long scholarly texts all the time when I’m messed up.
I think it’s fake to, did anyone else notice how his phone was at 85% at 2:45 then jumped up to 86% at 2:47.
“I think it’s fake to, did anyone else notice how his phone was at 85% at 2:45 then jumped up to 86% at 2:47.”
I’m guessing he was taking screen shots after the fact, and his phone was charging.
I’ve sent texts while drunk & autocorrect saved my typo-ridden ass. Came out looking cool & sober.
Uhhhhh phones have auto-correct. I think that should be obvious by the fact that he typed “an Xmen booty,” when he probably meant “Xmen booth.”
You nerds need to quit being such raging conspiracy theorists and just enjoy something funny.
So, I’m the guy who sent these texts and as much as some of you are a gurus on drug use (something I’m sure brings you pride), this actually happened. The texts took over 2 hours to send out (Autocorrect you gracious forgiving angel) and staring at my phone was the only thing that kept me from losing my shit. I have a big stupid high top fade haircut so people kept staring at me and it made me paranoid. I can usually read pretty well on shrooms but when people speak I cannot understand them, it sounds like an ancient forgotten demon language. I’m a local stand-up comic so I just tried to be as desciptive as possible of what the hell I was thinking. Thanks to those that enjoyed it!
I, for one, when making the horrible decision to drunk text, almost never have typos. Now, the other side to that coin is that it takes me half an hour with one eye closed and my tongue hanging out to type a couple of lines. But they’re spelled correctly with full puntuation, damnit.
Also, the spell check clearly saves my ass based on that last post.
I’m going to go with the flow, and buy that Anwar here is the real deal. If so! I must ask…
As a man who has done shrooms, I know remembering the details isn’t always easy, but….I need to know what “going full Jaden Smith” entails. What on earth caused that comparison. If you can at all recall.
Basically, I thought I had it all figured out but I knew in my heart I was an idiot… like how I think of Jaden Smith.
Autocorrect makes more strange corrections than correct ones. Anwar…you are full of shit.
If he was tripping as hard as he was in order to “feel” all those things (good shrooms will do that), I agree it is highly unlikely he would have the presence of mind to type THAT much, with THAT degree of spelling and phrasing accuracy. Shenanigans.
@MonkeyButt “I’ve sent texts while drunk & autocorrect saved my typo-ridden ass. Came out looking cool & sober.”
So have I, then I realised I was still drunk.
Whelp, I’d be a fool to argue with the Keepers Of The Interweb Drug Addicts such as yourself. Good job sleuthing out your own truth.
This coming from an attention whore.
I call bullshit.
Thanks, Josh. You brought this Anwar jerkoff here.
Now…Next year he should try it on meth. At least we’d have more to read.
Nah after about five minutes, he’d start taking his phone apart to see how it works.
I did the same thing but with x but instead of typing a bunch of messages on the phone I just ended up with it in my ass.
COTW candidate right here folks.
What a waste of shrooms, should be laughing his ass off. Instead he’s texting on a phone that charges up over time, that’s what blew me away.
You think he was taking the screenshots as he texted? Come on, man.
I’m on shrooms and want to sound deep like Jim Morrison, but instead I sound like Jim from The Office!
Um, from what I recall of shrooms, which it’s been a while, but they weren’t really great for coherent texting… I’m not saying he’s a liar, I’m just saying someone must have given him some portobellos and he let the placebo dance in his brain.
I vaguely remember having a long & fully brilliant conversation about following the path of a different drummer to get what you want out of life. Then laying on the ground & thinking I was a snake. Then seeing my ex’s put a blanket over his head & I thought he had no head. & making the mistake of watching Pink Floyd’s The Wall during all of it.
This was all pre-texting, of course. Lord knows what trouble it would cause these days.
Rookie. Save your mushrooms for camping next to a body of water, or spaghetti.
A body of spaghetti? OH MY GOD IT’S HAPPENING AGAIN!
I call bullshit on this…. I think it’s totally made up.
Agreed. Total wannabee Bullshit.
I can tell you from first hand experience that the FIRST thing you do on shrooms is lose all interest in technology. Nature becomes seductive. The desire to be outdoors is really difficult to ignore.
He’s standing in a line to get a T-shirt? Texting? I don’t buy it.
I’ve been indoors and outdoors high on ‘shrooms. The visual sensations are excellent (in the right setting), but indoors I once managed to occupy myself for 45 minutes shuffling a deck of cards over and over again.
Well, I would say if this is completely fake, way to go, because it’s hi-larious in parts and just douchey, first world problems enough in others to believe this is some idiot white boy thinking he’s going to have a blast at what could be the stupidest place to do them, is that a fake Hulk or a real one?
He posted all of this himself, which is also suspicious and seems like, even if he did take some shrooms at Comi-con, he had a plan.
IF it’s all 100% legit, Lawd, he had a good time.
That puppy really could have saved his life.
I took salvia then went to the zoo once. When I snapped out of it I was hiding under a water bubbler.
My buddy texted me during his first shrooms trip, and eventually it got so annoying I just turned my phone off. The next day I had about 30 texs, all saying stuff like “Imagine a skull with a thousand mouths”
LOL. This guys alright.
I call bullshit. When I’m shrooming I can barely look at my phone let alone spell ‘anatomical’…
The “Fuck Palestine, man” left-turn made me laugh, but the longer this went on, the more obnoxious it became.
All of this just seems to underline the REAL question:
Where can I get some fucking shrooms, man?!?!?!
I’m calling bullshit. There is NO way you can text that clearly on shrooms.
I’ve done shrooms many, many times. I used to just keep it to camping, but, then one year on the 4th, after having some experience with them, I did them and had an absolute blast around all my friends. At the end of the night, around 3am, sitting on the beach a friend turned to me and said, man, you have been on fire tonight. I can honestly say I’ve never seen you this happy and nice. And I said, oh, I’ve been on shrooms all day. The response was along the lines of “Whoa. How?” So, it’s all in the mind. But, the reason I call bullshit on this, is that I don’t think I looked at my phone ONCE that day, and even when camping, it’s only to change the music I am listening to. You don’t want to play with electrical bullshit. You want to play GI Joes like when you were 10. Or skip and jump and run. Not text.
Do shrooms make everyone as whiny and punchable as this lil bitch?
Does anyone else notice that in the top screenshot, that very faintly you can see “Thank you butt king.” In the gray bar at the top?
fake & gay.
if this guy was really tripping, he wouldnt give a fuck about what anyone in his telephone thinks about what is happening. someone probably just gave him some portabellas and said they were benzis. fucking douche would get drunk off odools.
hahahaha aholy fuck i typed in im shrooming out man and got lucky on google and led me here. hahahahahahahahah fuck this guy is awesome and and i dont know how im typing this right now. ahahahahah